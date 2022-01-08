01/08/2022 at 08:53 CET

Iolanda Marble

Yolanda Diaz does not seem willing to let her great achievement, the labour reform, I ended up in the shade by getting ahead with the votes of Citizens and the contempt of the usual partners of the Government, that they are pineapple against. The support of Inés Arrimadas would “right-wing” the concept of what was achieved and would further distance it from that ideal of repeal promised in the coalition agreement. Faced with this scenario, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor has decided lead the negotiations with government allies to try to get them to support what was agreed with the social agents in Congress. In this first week of the year, despite the fact that all the leaders have drawn the blind for vacations, Díaz and technicians from his team have contacted them to try to persuade them. According to sources from the negotiation to El Periódico de España, the minister’s impetus to seduce the partners contrasts with the little activity of the socialist wing in the Executive.

“It is the Ministry of Labor who is calling. They are clearly interested in us supporting the decree. With the PSOE the feeling we have is that they are doing well that he ends up being saved by Citizens. Because that way it seems less radical and because it is still a touch to Yolanda [Díaz]”, observe negotiating sources. In this context, they indicate, are the technicians of the Ministry of Labor who are detailing with the partners of the Government the possible concessions that could be done to get the parliamentary backing they need. At the end of the day, the Government is aware that one majority or another will have to approve the validation of the decree, but the key that can define in the collective imagination which labor reform has been approved is which parties support it in Congress.

This agreement is not only included in the coalition pact signed between Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias in December 2019, but it has also become Diaz’s main flag and in the most valuable conquest that he has achieved at the head of the ministry. Not only has he had to calm the powerful environment that considers the reform insufficient, but he also clashed with the First Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, and with the President of the Government himself to continue leading it. After fighting internally and with the socialists, the fact that the reform now ends up supporting Ciudadanos would be a hard blow for Díaz.

In these circumstances, negotiating sources explain, the minister has put her team to work hard this week to see how they can keep members happy and take Arrimadas out of the equation. The result is still up in the air. As El Periódico de España advanced, the allies have created a kind of common front against the reform. They assume that they do not necessarily have to end up voting in the same direction, but they are clear that if they are in tune during these negotiations they will be able to achieve more. These days the parliamentary leaders and spokespersons of the partners have spoken to exchange opinions on what the Ministry of Labor was offering them.

Supporting Díaz are also CCOO and the UGT. Its leaders, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, respectively, have also been involved in the negotiation and maintain discreet contacts with the partners to try to lead them to ‘yes’, as reported by El Periódico de España.

The opposition of Bildu and BNG

Some of the partners consider that the labor reform falls short and is not, by far, the compromise. The fact that the agreement does not reverse the cut in severance pay that the PP applied is the most obvious sign for them that with this pact Díaz scores a medal, but the reform is insufficient. In this line are ERC, EH-Bildu, Más País and BNG. Other partners, especially PNV and PDECat, but partly also ERC, place the emphasis on granting a greater weight to the regional agreement.

“Seeing how they negotiate, one would say that the Socialists trust to approve it with the 10 [diputados] of Ciudadanos, the 4 of the PDeCat and something else that they can scratch, “explain sources familiar with the conversations. The PSOE insists that what is relevant here is not a seat above or below, nor the color of those who support it, but that this is the first labor reform of democracy agreed with the social agents. Does this mean that the PSOE dispenses with its partners? “The important thing is that the reform comes out and the reform will come out“, indicates a prominent party leader.

Officially the partners still do not give their arm to twist. None of them have guaranteed their ‘yes’ to the Government. However, sources of the negotiation consider the support of the PNV and the PDECat easier (‘seducible’, they believe, with the advantage of the regional agreement), or even an abstention from ERC than the support of BNG and EH Bildu. Galicians and Basques have the pressure from nationalist unions: the Galician Intersindical Confederation (CIG) and Eusko Langileen Alkartasuna (ELA), a fact that hardens their positions and makes it difficult for them to end up giving support.

Congress still has not set the date for that plenary session, which must be done no more than one month after the approval of the decree in the Council of Ministers. The approximation made by various parliamentary sources is that it will probably end up pointing to the last week of January or the first week of February. The second will be unqualified due to the elections in Castilla y León.