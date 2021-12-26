.

Alexa Dellanos, daughter of journalist and television host Myrka Dellanos, sparked a wave of rumors after uploading a provocative Christmas photo to her Instagram.

The 28-year-old influencer appears wrapped in a low-cut red dress. “Merry Christmas, I love you all,” she wrote to her more than 5.4 million followers, who quickly filled her with praise. However, there were those who regretted that he continues to increase his bust.

“Do not add more to that woman, they will exploit you,” said a netizen about her bulging bust. While others were only in charge of praising her beauty and curvy silhouette. “Merry Christmas beautiful doll”, and “You are so beautiful”, were some of the comments.

The model has become a true sex symbol of social networks, standing out for her daring images and luxurious lifestyle, which has led her to travel to the most dreamed of destinations in the world.

In various images, the influencer shows off her attributes proudly, and her followers explode in praising comments.

The evolution that her physical appearance has had has impacted many, since she went from being a rather modest young woman to having an increasingly voluptuous body, which many praise, but others worries.

One of them was the former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who in 2020 could not help but comment on the surgeries that the young influencer has undergone.

“Poor girl, when I step 40 I do not want to imagine the phenomenon that will become. Hopefully what is implanted does not result with secondary consequences like everything that has been discovered. The way beauty is becoming disfigured scares me. May God bless you! ”, She wrote in statements published by People en Español, sparking a controversy that eventually led her to have to apologize.

On the occasion, Machado explained that his comments were based only on his concern for the girl. “I didn’t even know who this person was, I saw the image and it jumped on me. It struck me suddenly, because it is clearly not natural. It is not against her far from it. I speak from my personal experience. I had a very bad experience with breast implants, “he said in statements to the Despierta América program and published by the newspaper El Comercio.

“I offer a public apology to Alexa, if she felt offended, but hey, with all my love as a mother -I also met her as a child- It is simply sound advice, from a lady like me, who has undergone surgery six Sometimes the product of bad prostheses, my queen, “he said in statements published by El Comercio.