The beauty Angela Aguilar is at the peak of his career and continues to draw sighs wherever he goes. This was demonstrated in recent days after a fan will openly declare himself and the singer responded in a way that no one expected.

The famous daughter of Pepe Aguilar continues to conquer the hearts of millions of followers, however, it is known that the young woman is extremely reserved about her love lifeBecause at just 18 years old, he has made it clear that all he is looking for at this time is to focus on his commitments for 2022.

Even the heir to the Aguilar dynasty has even said for television that in case of having a boyfriend, she will never reveal it to the media or social networks, because this will only happen when the singer is already married. How do they see it?

“To have some heartbreak, you have to have love first. As long as I have a boyfriend out there, I will not publish it, they will never know, I can even have one right now and they would not know. I think that even when I’m married, ok, I’ll say ‘this is my husband’, but never in the boyfriends stage, “she confessed in an interview with the program Today.

However, recently the singer returned to give something to talk about after a fan will confess his love in an Instagram story.

The user, who appears with the name of ‘Mister bacon’, published in his account a photo in which he appears with a shirt and the caption “Mexican in love”.

“That’s right, I’m a Mexican in love with @angela_aguilar,” declared the young man next to the image, also alluding to the singer’s album entitled “Mexican in love.”

To everyone’s surprise, Angela responded by sharing the boy’s photo on her Instagram account and even liked one of his posts.

The young man, remarkably excited, boasted his interaction with the artist on his social networks, in which, by the way, he invites his followers to listen to his music, since it seems that he too pursues the dream of being a singer.

In recent days, Angela was again questioned about her love life on the show Come the joy.

When asked about him love, said this will have to wait until 2023, because although he assured that currently has some suitorsThey will have to queue for next year, because she does not want to have a boyfriend, much less time, due to the infinity of commitments she has for this year.

