TAMPA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 14: Antonio Brown # 81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / .)

The NFL is not commenting on claims that Antonio Brown snuck a woman into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team hotel.

Just when you thought there could not possibly be anything new to add to the Antonio Brown saga, you just have to give it a couple of hours. Following Brown’s exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets and the wide receiver posting text messages allegedly from Bruce Arians on Twitter, he was officially released on Thursday. But, there is now more drama.

Model Ava Louise claimed that Brown smuggled her into the team’s hotel prior to their game against the Jets. On Instagram, Louise posted a photo of a positive COVID-19 test to her story, with a caption reading “@Buccaneers test your team.”

Ava Louise, the woman claiming Antonio Brown smuggled her into the team hotel, posted this on IG. Ironically, she started an internet challenge by licking an airplane toilet seat in 2020 calling it the “Coronavirus Challenge.” She posts, “Buccaneers, test your team!” pic.twitter.com/Tos3k5CrhC – JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2022

The NFL was asked about the claims about a woman being snuck into the team hotel, and they declined to comment.

The NFL league office has declined comment when asked if they are looking into allegations that Antonio Brown smuggled a woman into the team hotel. – JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2022

Brown’s release stemmed from his exit from MetLife Stadium this past Sunday, where he took off his uniform and walked onto the field towards the locker room in the middle of the game. Brown released a statement claiming that he was dealing with a serious ankle injury and could not play in Week 17, while the Buccaneers said that he was cleared to play and that he never indicated to the team that he was too hurt to play.

Then, Brown went on a social media frenzy on Thursday morning, posting memes and text messages allegedly from Arians and Alex Guerrero, trainer for Tom Brady.

Prior to the exit, Brown was a couple of weeks removed from a three-game suspension handed to him by the NFL for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story when more details are provided and if the NFL releases a statement.