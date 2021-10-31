Did Aracely Arámbula and Carlos Ponce melt love in La Doña? | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula and Carlos Ponce are featured together in a photograph in which they appear together in one of the scenes from The Doña of Telemundo.

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, appears in a postcard in which he appears next to the now actor, who recently collaborated in the series of Luis Miguel.

Aracely Arámbula and Carlos Ponce acted in one of the scenes of The Doña 2, in which on more than one occasion they performed risqué scenes.

The “chihuahuan“played”Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image“in the successful series-novel by the network where, together with the Puerto Rican, he raised the temperature on the screen.

It was in a snapshot that circulates in one of the fan page dedicated to the presenter of “Latino Master Chef“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, and in which the actor himself, who collaborated in the authorized series by Luis Miguel, appears alongside the actress.

The colleague from Televisa, who starred in several melodramas including “Dreamers“,” The ways of love “to name a few, drove viewers crazy in several of the scenes in which he appeared with the television heartthrob.

I want them to stay together, one of the La Doña viewers would comment after one of the intense moments between Altagracia Sandoval (Arámbula) and “Contreras” (Carlos Ponce).

At various times, the characters in the production raised the heat with various scenes, particularly during the most climactic stages of the production.

In one of the snapshots that circulate on Instagram, which accumulated 431 likes, the “ex of Luis Miguel” is shown surrounded by the arms of “León”, who would fall in love with his fictional television co-star.

The also protagonist “The Patron“, another of the Telemundo house productions, drove men crazy with its beauty so the actor and Puerto Rican singer He was one of those who were captivated by the character of the 46-year-old actress.

Aracely Arámbula, “Altagracia Sandoval”, a successful woman, recognized in society and owner of a million-dollar construction company.

The actor Carlos Ponce would compete with David Zepeda for the love of La Doña in the return of the production in its second season in 2020.

Today’s actress of “Why Do Men Love Cab ***?” featured in the television project between 2016-2020.

Ponce, incarnates a policeman, “León Contreras”, a character with great character and personality, an upright man, whose circumstances make him disagree with the laws so he takes justice into his own hand,

The play, inspired by the Venezuelan writer “Rómulo Gallegos”, “Doña Bárbara”, was one of the last productions in which Arámbula Jaques appeared on the small screen.

It has been the outstanding “Face of the Herald“of 1996, who shared with his followers on Instagram, due to his multiple commitments and the theater tour have prevented him from returning to the small screen.

While Carlos Ponce, recently collaborated in the third and last season of Luis Miguel: Series 2 in which he gave life to one of the singer’s closest friends, the same one that the “Sol de México” called “tocayito”; “Miguel Alemán Magnani”.