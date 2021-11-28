Did Belinda break up with Christian Nodal? Messages alert fans | Reform

Belinda and Christian nodal They got engaged last May, at which time they announced their engagement, today after just over a year of relationship. Could it all have ended?

The singer Belinda, has been strongly questioned on social networks after some messages that raised alerts among her followers after an “alleged break.”

They were the fans of the “naturalized mexican“who went crazy at a message that Belinda herself shared, accompanied by a text of” heartbreak “, which many of the fans attributed, could be a message of break with Christian Nodal.

Did Belinda break up with Christian Nodal? Messages alert fans. Photo: Instagram Capture

The text came in one of the Instagram stories, where today the prominent figure has 14.3 million subscribers who immediately launched messages expressing feelings such as uncertainty.

In the Instagram story you can read the phrase from the “Princess of Latin Pop“, who wrote the message at 4:45 in the morning:” Mourning is the price we pay for loving, “reads the message which generated so much controversy.

It should be said that this would not be the first time that the remembered actress of children’s novels in productions such as “Friends forever“(2000),” Aventuras en el tiempo “(2001)” Complices to the rescue “(2002), is the target of controversy due to this type of publication.

A few months ago, the “businesswoman“Of a line of collagen, footwear, among others, he would have put the nets upside down after Belinda’s fiancé deleted all the photos from his Instagram account, leaving only the one of his favorite cartoon.

Likewise, the Netflix actress herself in “Welcome to Eden“they have sent mysterious messages or deleted photographs, certain actions between them would make us believe that serious problems have arisen between them.

However, the interpreter of songs like “Amor a Primera Vista”, “Bella Traición” and “The school girl“, among his most recent collaborations.

However, Belinda Peregrín Schüll herself does not stop creating confusion since in the midst of these small actions the “former judge of La Voz“She would have shared in recent weeks that she wanted to be a mother and was looking to make her dream come true with Christian Nodal.

I am dying to be a mother, she commented, it is a dream that we both have and we have already talked about it, explained Peregrín Schüll.

Meanwhile, the “belifans” and followers of the romantic duet will continue to watch each of the steps of the famous couple of the moment, who has also transcended, could marry very soon.