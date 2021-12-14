Brad Pitt Why did Interview with the Vampire make him suffer? | Instagram

Brad Pitt starred alongside Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst in a huge box office hit “Interview with the Vampire“, story from the pen of Ann Rice, although it catapulted the actor as one of the great promises of cinema, the” film producer “paid a high price when making the tape.

The actor American, Brad Pitt, would leave the air of the Don Juan of Hollywood for a moment and take his performance further in one of the classics of the 90s, however, in the middle of the film the “model“He asked to be detached from the recordings.

While Tom Cruise apparently defied criticism from the “queen of vampire novels” (Anne Rice) herself and greatly enjoyed her role as “insatiable vampire”, to Brad PittIt would be the opposite.

Much of the sad and sorrowful look on the face of the “ex-husband of Angelina Jolie“It really reflected much of his reality at the time, the” damn darkness was annihilating him. ”

For him too “Jennifer Aniston’s ex“William Bradley Pitt, the atmosphere and the interpretation of his character really had him exhausted and in his spirits.

“Six months of fucking darkness”

Brad Pitt acknowledged in past interviews that the character of “Louis Du Pont Du Lac“It was making his existence bitter, so much so that he considered abandoning the shooting, the American, who had to wear contact lenses, make-up, playing the depressed character.

The winner of the Oscar award for Best FilmHe explained that at that time, London was lifeless in winter. The studios were shot in Pinewood, an old institution where all the James Bond movies were shot. But where there are no windows.

It hadn’t been restored in decades. He would go to work in the dark, he would go into that cauldron, that mauseel, and then he would go out and it was dark.

Brad Pitt, now 57 years old, could not bear it any longer so he called the director, and raised the possibility of abandoning the recording:

I swear, one day I broke down, I was like, “Life is too short to live like this. So I called David Geffen, the producer, and I said, David, I can’t take it anymore, I can’t do it. How much would it cost me? leave the movie?

Several years later after the film was released, on November 11, 1994, in the United States, under the distribution of Warner Bross, known as “Best Supporting Actor“in 2020. he admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2011 everything he would have gone through to get to the end of production.