Since the release of the song “Señorita” in 2019, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes immediately became the ideal couple for all fans as they exuded sensuality and romance in the official video.

Despite the fact that they had a friendship of many years, the couple decided to give themselves a chance in love and it was just during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they surprised everyone by confirming their romance.

Related news

And it is that through the Instagram profiles of both, they did not stop sharing the different moments they spent together, where they let themselves be seen as in love.

Each showed that they supported the other in their plans, and they even ventured to adopt a golden retriever puppy that they decided to call “Tarzan.”

However, in November 2021 the couple decided to announce that they preferred to rescue their friendship, so they would end their relationship for the good of both, but the love between them was still present.

This news immediately blew up social networks, as his followers were surprised by the sudden thunder a few days after the couple will spend a romantic vacation in Mexico.

Separated

Through social networks, all the fans expressed their concern for the puppy that they both decided to adopt, because they did not know who the pet would stay with.

After the thunderclap, the young singer and actress of Latin origin took refuge in her family and friends, so she decided to spend the holidays with her loved ones and shared it on social networks.

But the one who had the worst time was the interpreter of hits such as “Stitches”, who decided to return to his native Canada to spend the Christmas holidays, and he was seen a bit depressed in networks.

And it is that he himself shared that he would take time away from digital platforms to reconnect with himself, heal his wounds and return with more music to delight his followers.

Since the separation, the two celebrities have not seen each other again, much less have any type of interaction on social networks, which broke the hearts of their millions of followers.

Reconciliation?

But everything seems to indicate that 2022 is going to be full of many surprises, because just two months after they announced their separation in their InstaStories, the couple have already met again in the United States.

And is that several media began to share the news that last Thursday, January 6, the couple was seen passing in the company of “Tarzan” through the streets of Miami.

As expected, the video has already gone viral on social networks, and the couple can be seen with a casual look, while she is holding a bag of some items, he is holding his pet’s leash.

So far, neither of the two celebrities has given any statement in this regard, as they have always stated that the friendship and affection between them will continue, so they all have been left with the doubt if they have already returned.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE