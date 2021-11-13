Despite his age and belonging to another generation, Carmen Salinas placeholder image He was always a very active person through his official Instagram account and proof of this are the images he posted with his followers.

And it is that the state of health has fallen like a bucket of water to all his family and friends, because things have not been favorable, since he is in a coma and is reported as serious.

According to the latest family reports, the report from a neurologist and the results of a CT scan were being awaited, as her daughter assures that she cannot wake up from a coma.

“… She is still in the same delicate state and what can I tell you, I started talking to her … ‘Mommy, we love you, we love you, please make the most of it’ …”, commented María Eugenia.

However, many of his followers have noticed some publications on his Instagram account that suggest that the star knew what was going to happen to him and that is why he shared a farewell?

The latest video raises suspicions among his followers

A day before the actress suffered a life-threatening stroke, the Mexican TV star shared a short video that has raised the alarm of her fans.

The clip shows several photographs of Carmelita at different times, which were set to music by a song by the great singer of Cuban origin, Celia Cruz, with whom he always maintained a very good relationship.

“For a little fun, listen to me imitating my little comadrita. Celia Cruz, I dedicate them to you with affection. CS, ”wrote the lead actress.

And is that the words of Salinas have caused a stir among the more than 580 thousand followers on Instagram because there are some who consider them as a farewell to this life.

And is that many of the followers of the actress have shown their concern about the events that have arisen in recent weeks, as they assure that: “when a famous person dies, he never leaves alone.”

It is worth mentioning that this belief comes from the death of Octavio Ocana, known for giving life to “Benito Rivers” in “Neighbors”, and a week later the first actor dies, Enrique Rocha.

Therefore, many of her fans are truly concerned after the possibility of the actress dying as well, because the prognoses of her health are not at all favorable.

Latest reports from Carmen Salinas

According to the latest reports that have been shared by the star’s relatives, it is known that the actress was intubated to help her breathe, while she is still admitted to a hospital in Colonia Roma in Mexico City.

“She is intubated because she needs a ventilator. She is on pain medication, but she is not sedated. He is stable, but in a very delicate situation ”, expressed Carmen Plascencia Suárez, the actress’s granddaughter, in“ Ventaneando ”.

It should be noted that the family has had to face false news that assures that the actress has already died, but the family has hidden it and the one who spoke about it was Carmelita’s grandson.

“They are all fake news, it’s a lie, they continue to channel and treat my grandmother. We are waiting for the doctor to tell us something, but she is still alive, ”Manuel told the Mexican press.

