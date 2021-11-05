At 42 years of age, the American actor, Chris Pratt, has established himself as one of the maximum representatives of cinema in Hollywood, since he has not only embarked on the Marvel Universe, but also on action cinema.

It is worth mentioning that the son-in-law of the former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has also consolidated his career within the world of dubbing, as he has lent his voice for some Disney and Lego projects.

Despite this, Pratt has been highly questioned in each of the works in which he participates, as many film critics and many of his followers also assure that the films in which he has participated have not exploited his talent well.

To begin with, the actor was chosen as the protagonist of the films “Guardians of the Galaxy”, but they have been the highest grossing films of the entire Marvel Universe and Superheroes.

It is worth mentioning that although the films had the same budget as the rest of the installments such as ?? The Avengers ?? or the movies of ?? Spiderman ??, many of his followers consider that those of Pratt were not as good as the rest.

Among their action films are also the new saga of ?? Jurassic World ??, because over two installments they have ensured that the film is not what they expected, since they are part of the franchise, ?? Jurassic Park ??.

However, these stories have been very blockbuster but little applauded, as they assure that it is the same story, but very exaggerated and with a good abuse of technology and special effects.

But now, Pratt has been signed for a new challenge for which he has become the target of memes and criticism on social networks.

Chris Pratt will be the voice of ?? Garfield ?? in the live action

It should be noted that the actor has just concluded his participation in the movie ?? Super Mario ?? which will be titled ?? Illumination ??, by Universal, as several Internet users have assured that it is a film that is not very imaginative.

Now, he will be an active part of the new Garfield movie, which originated as a Jim Davis comic strip in 1978.

The actor has shared his happiness at participating in this project. Photo: IG / prattprattpratt

The famous lazy orange cat who loves lasagna and hates Mondays, who lives next door to his owner ?? Jon ?? and his dog, ?? Odie ??, will return to the big screen.

The story that tells the life and work of the feline, comes after the failure of the 2004 version: ?? Garfield: the movie ??, which was made by the hand of 20th Century and Fox Entertainment.

In this film, the voice of the orange cat was by Bill Murray, because after two installments, the critic tore apart the plot and the performances.

Adora, Universal has just bet on the popularity of Chris Pratt for this new story of one of the most important cartoons of the decade of the 70s and 80s.

But now, more than his acting career is what keeps the Marvel star trending on Twitter.

This is how the networks react against Chris Pratt

Social networks have turned to the actor, because these days he has been in charge of promoting his new project and has shared the birth of his daughter with the writer Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Well, thousands of Internet users have demanded its cancellation, as the actor shared that his current wife gave him a completely healthy daughter.

It should be remembered that the anger of the networks is because with his ex-wife, also actress Anna Faris, he has a son who since birth has had some health complications.

For this reason, all users have stated that the actor has a heartless way of referring to his son, since he has not taken care of him since they divorced in 2018.

The child has been in very fragile health. Photo: IG / annafaris

It should be noted that Twitter users have expressed their support for the actress Anna Faris, because since their separation she has done nothing but work to give her son a good life.

The child had to wait a while to get home once he was born, since he arrived in the world nine weeks earlier than expected; users say that the actor did not know how to choose his words well.

The actor hasn’t bothered to fix the misunderstanding. Photo: IG / prattprattpratt

So far, Faris has not commented on what happened on their respective social networks, but it is a fact that he has great support from the Twitter community.

The boy has remained by the side of the actress. Photo: IG / anafaris

