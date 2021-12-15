The panel of the House of Representatives that investigates the assault on Capitol January 6, voted Monday to recommend that contempt charges be brought against Mark Meadows, former chief of staff of the White House, for refusing to give his testimony about the actions of the then president Donald Trump tobefore and during the insurrection.

“Whatever legacy you thought you had left in the House of Representatives, this is your legacy now,” said Democrat Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, referring to Meadows – a former Republican congressman. “His former colleagues are pointing him out for criminal prosecution because he refused to answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy. That is his legacy,” he said.

Mark Meadows (AP)

The commission voted 9-0 to advance with the criminal charges against Meadows, who declined to appear for a statement last week.

The legislators planned to ask him about Trump’s efforts to reverse the election results in the weeks leading up to the assault, including Meadows’ outreach with states and his communication with members of Congress.

Trump Jr. texted Meadows during assault

The one who was one of the main advisers of Trump in the White House “is in a unique position to provide key information, having played an official role in the White House and an unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign,” the panel said in a report by 51 pages published Sunday night.

Assault on the Capitol (AP)

The report details the questions lawmakers have about the thousands of emails and text messagesor that Meadows had provided to the committee before ending its cooperation, including 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages.

These include exchanges about Meadows’ attempts to help Trump reverse their defeat in the presidential elections, communications with members of Congress and organizers of a rally held the morning of the riots and messages between collaborators and others while the violent attack unfolded.

The Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, The commission’s vice chairwoman detailed on Monday a series of text messages that Meadows received on January 6 from various people, including Fox News anchors and Donald trump jr.

AP

In the texts, allies and those in Trump’s inner circle attempted to contact Trump through his chief of staff, imploring him to take action against acts of violence that took place inside and outside the Capitol.

“You have to condemn this … as soon as possible,” wrote Trump Jr. “The tweet from the Capitol Police is not enough.” “He has to take command now. This has gone too far and got out of control,” added Trump Jr. Meadows responded, “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

Donald Trump gives speech after knowing his defeat in the elections (AP)

“The president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. This is affecting us all. He is destroying his legacy,” read the message from Fox host Laura Ingraham. Sean Hannity, one of Trump’s favorite Fox hosts, added: “Can’t you make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?”

As part of its list of questions for Meadows, the panel says it wants learn more about whether Trump participated in the discussions about the National Guard response, which took hours while the violence escalated and the rioters beat the police officers guarding the Capitol.

With information from AP and Independent.

