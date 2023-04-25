Did Elon Musk own an emerald mine in Africa? This is what his father says, Errol

Elon Musk and Errol, his father, have never gotten along, for various reasons, including domestic violence. For this reason, her mother, Maye, separated from the old South African tycoon, emigrating to Canada along with her three young children.

Now a new controversy arises between father and son, and all over an emerald mine in Africa.

The head of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, among other companies, offered one million Dogecoin, the equivalent of almost 78 thousand dollars, to whoever could prove that they owned that mine.

Elon Musk’s position regarding the history of the famous mine

The DogeDesigner account wrote: “Elon Musk never owned an emerald mine. I offer 69,420 Doge to all the media that published this false information. Send me proof of your existence and take your Doge.”

Musk responded as a comment: “I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of the existence of this mine!”

I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine’s existence! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

Point number one, as a fact check: the mine existed. This is confirmed by Elon Musk’s own father, Errol, in an interview with The Sun.

Point number two: the mine was not Elon’s. And although Errol invested, initially the production was run by an Italian. But the truth is that it did not belong to the future richest man in the world.

Errol explained in the conversation that when he read what his son said, “I asked myself, ‘Can I participate? Because I can prove that it existed.”

“Elon knows it’s true. All children know it. My daughter has three or four emerald pendants,” stressed the 77-year-old millionaire. “Elon saw them (the emeralds) in our house. He knew that he was selling them.”

Errol Musk’s explanations about the emerald mine in Africa

The mine was located in the Lake Tanganyika region of Zambia, the second largest emerald-producing country in the world, after Colombia. And it is not a formal mining structure per se. “It was a rock formation that was sticking out of the ground in the middle of nowhere,” Errol notes.

“There was no mining company. There are no signed agreements or financial statements. Nobody owned anything. The deal was made with a handshake with the Italian, at a time when Zambia was a free for all.”

Errol Musk, Elon’s father (Cyrus McCrimmon/Denver Post via Getty Images)

For Errol, Elon’s concern is being linked to the business. Musk Sr. claims that he used money from the mine to seek a better future for his son, such as studies in the United States.

“I managed to send money that I had earned from emerald sales to him and Kimbal (Elon’s younger brother) for living expenses,” the old millionaire stressed. “I helped them with rent and food. Kimbal told me they could never have survived without the money.”

So… did the mine exist? Yes. Was it owned by Elon Musk? No. Did he receive money from the sale of emeralds? Yes. The rest is history, with Musk becoming the richest man in the world, facing off with his father.