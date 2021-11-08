Galilea Montijo, this cost the dress you wore by Gigi Hadid | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, would have attended a gala recently wearing a dress that turned out to be a jewel, this after her followers will realize that she would have used it herself Gigi hadid.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, paraded for the magazine’s gala GQ Men with a dress that highlighted her curvy silhouette and left her 9.3 million subscribers more than shocked.

“Gali“She was distinguished among those attending the gala and looked like a whole model and apparently, one of the most exclusive to wear a design with which Gigi Hadid herself has been seen who will appear with the luxurious piece in the”Guy Choice Awards“in 2016.

The short dress with which I recently Galilea Montijo It captured everyone’s attention, it is a design by David Koma, from the fall-winter 2016 collection, which once again confirms the eccentric luxuries enjoyed by Hoy’s host.

Galilea Montijo, this cost the dress that Gigi Hadid wore. Photo: Instagram Capture

Although it belongs to a past edition, the price for dresses similar to this one ranges between 44 thousand and 82 thousand pesos in the online store.

In recent days, the “member of the Hoy program“and a collaborator of variety and reality TV shows, she has been involved in the midst of strong controversies after her friendship with Inés Gómez-Mont, indicated, among several crimes for alleged” tax evasion. ”

After it transcended, The Montijo, received as a gift from the former host of Tv Azteca, a gift bag of the exclusive Hermes de Birkin brand, valued at 4 million dollars, the “tapatia” has remained the target of controversy.

Until now it is known that wife of Fernando Reina MontijoNot only does she have an extravagant collection in her wardrobe, but she would also be the owner of properties, and even luxury cars, according to what they say.

The “TV actress“, who appears in productions such as” El Premio Mayor “,” Amarte es mi sin “,” El Precio de tu amor “, among others, is considered one of the” best paid Televisa “, in addition to several other collaborations that generate income to the “businesswoman”.

Besides being the owner of the store “Latingal boutique“With his own clothing line, he has been on the cover of magazines such as” H men “, and has collaborated in various advertising campaigns for national brands, including” Cklass “catalog lines,

Advertising mentions that would generate large profits, in addition to the salary that he receives as a member of the morning, which is presumed to amount to 200 thousand pesos, according to versions.

Not to mention that he is one of the most popular Instagram celebrities and at one time he dabbled in his role as “youtuber“This and other of her participations would lead her to accumulate a fortune of more than 80 million pesos, as revealed by the site Uniónjalisco.com.