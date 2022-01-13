Gety Images

Dancing in her underwear hugging her cat has not been Jessica Cediel’s most praised idea. As never before, the former Exatlón United States reporter, who stands out for having a loyal and devoted audience on Instagram – which exceeds 8 million – received numerous negative comments after publishing the recording.

“Today @jupitercediel did not want to dance! But this is what we achieved! From Ajjajaja I love him! Happy day my people! Good vibes and gallop, “he wrote after uploading the video where he outlines with his cat, wearing only black underwear.

The reaction of her followers was not the best, and although some praised her beauty and sensuality, many focused on criticizing her and questioning her actions towards the animal.

“What they have to do to get attention … At least catch the poor cat well”, “What a horrible dance”, “Yes they are hanging me I don’t dance either … Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha” because with the Cat, because he is moving his butt, he does not notice how he balances it from side to side “,” That woman is not well of her head “,” Animal abuse “,” Do not load the kitten like that, with his dangling feet “,” What a sin with that poor cat “, and” lately girl … get married, let’s see if you leave the fever. Poor little animal ”, were some of the comments they left him.

This did not seem to matter to him or he was simply not aware of the bad feeling his video caused in some of his followers. This, because later he published several photos with his cat, highlighting that he did not resort to filters or makeup to pose in the photographs.

“We took some photos with my baby @jupitercediel! No makeup, no filter and yes … almost no clothes! Lots of love! I liked the second photo better! And which one do you like the most… 1 or 2? ”, He wrote, calling his audience to vote for the most flattering photo.

Unfortunately, on this occasion there were also negative comments from some, who in addition to questioning the well-being of the feline, made him see that it seemed that he had not showered before posing.

“Parce, it was necessary to say and without bathing”, “Go to bathe so that the fever goes away” and “Jessica, you are that you peel…. You should do it and that’s it ”, they wrote to him in relation to the little clothes he wore to entertain his followers.

So far, Cediel has not referred to the comments that indicate that he had mistreated the animal. Do you think the Colombian model mistreated her cat?

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');