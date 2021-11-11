Did Livia Brito have a relationship with Yordi Rosado? They had a partner | Instagram

Would Livia Brito uncover supposed romance with Yordi Rosado? The “TV actress“He left everyone speechless when talking about his past loves,” he was a driver, “he revealed:” I suffered and cried when he said no “

The actress Livia Brito, admitted through the program “At Night Everything Happens“what happened between her and the television host, after touching on the subject of past loves.

The originally from Ciégo de Ávila, lLivia Brito Pestana, again generated controversy and not because of any confrontation but now she is in the headlines by confessing that she had a “relationship” without major problem. When they both had a partner.

However, the hardest thing that the “Cuban actress“He revealed in the middle of the broadcast, it was the moment in which he confessed to having experienced a great love for the former collaborator of”Another roll“and that he rejected her.

Let me tell you that one of the loves that I have always wanted, but that has never listened to me in life and that I suffered and cried when he said no, is Yordi, really love, the actress began by explaining leaving the rest of the guests.

What was Yordi’s reaction?

After the confession of Livia Brito, the radio host, also, admitted that they both had a past story, that it was not right to tell out of respect for the artist who starred in the novel, “The soulless“.

Then, Livia Brito Pestana ruled out Yordi that he “had trouble sharing it” and invited him to tell it as he mentioned, “it was something from the past.” It was then that Rosado explained:

We liked each other a lot, but we both had a partner,

It was the remembered actress of “The Pilot“and” Doctors: Life Line “who reiterated having been his” am @ nt3 “, despite the fact that both had their respective partners.

Yes, we had a relationship and everything. In other words, I was his @ m @ nte, stressed the presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“leaving everyone speechless.

The conversation produced a bit of tension that provoked the nerves of Yordi, who tried to take the subject in another direction, however, Brito Pestana, continued to show his supposed romance “in a TvyNovelas awards”, mentioned the famous 35-year-old, who acted on “The postman“and in tapes like” The Perfect Dictatorship “

Livia Brito Pestana, is also a big social media celebrity, particularly on Instagram where he adds 6.6 million subscribers, who had no qualms in responding to the questions in their recent visit to the broadcast in which they addressed, among other topics, some of the loves that could not be.

Bluntly in between, Livia Brito, responded to everyone that the Exa FM announcer would have been one of her “loves” and that they even had a relationship when both had partners.