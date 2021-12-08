.

Lupillo Rivera is a complete Covid-19 survivor. The 49-year-old singer confirmed on his Instagram account that he is totally free of the virus, uploading the recent result of the test that was carried out and that shows that he is cured.

“SAFE AND SOUND. here already ready to chat in new music, dates and content for my networks. THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT. #lupillorivera “, he wrote next to the test result, where his supposed address can also be read, since he only deleted the phone number and his email.

His followers quickly took notice and began to alert him. “Cover your address, you don’t want your house to be filled with fans”, “I’m on my way to your house now. I hope you have some very cold chelas ”,“ Brother, you forgot to erase your address ”, and“ Now everyone knows where you live ”, were some of the messages that his followers left him. However, the address that appears on the document would not correspond to the singer’s true address, but to the address of the medical center.

A warrior

A year ago Rivera declared his recovery from his first Covid 19 infection, while he reported that the symptoms he had were loss of smell and taste, cut body and cough. On this occasion, the artist did not provide further details of how he experienced this second contagion, which forced him to cancel his face-to-face presentation at the Soy Grupero Festival, which took place in Mexico City.

“This morning I woke up feeling very bad, I called my doctor, who immediately ordered me to take a COVID-19 test. The result was positive, so I must act responsibly and stay home for a couple of weeks. I am very sorry not to be able to comply with the schedule of activities that I had agreed upon, as soon as possible I will resume all my commitments, “said the 49-year-old singer in a statement that was published on the social networks of entertainment journalist Alex Kaffie.

On the occasion, those in charge of the Mexican regional music festival published a statement on the event’s Instagram account, where they reported that the brother of the late Jenni Rivera was fine.

“Lupillo Rivera began to have symptoms of # Covid19 yesterday, so he went to take a test that unfortunately came out positive. He is in good health and this will only modify his participation in the Eighth Anniversary of #SoyGrupero since it will be done remotely. For us, the most important thing is the health and well-being of the artists and participants, so we will have Covid tests at the event. Thank you Lupillo for your support even in this situation! ”They pointed out, giving an account of the singer’s immense commitment to his audience.

