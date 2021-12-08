It is no secret to anyone that since the day Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, many fans have put their hope in those romances that were epic and formed couples that many would have liked to see at the altar.

And it is that 17 years had to pass for the actors to realize that for love there is no particular time, because many times the moment was not the right one for that love to occur when they planned it.

Related news

Proof of this is the couple that formed at the time, Marco Antonio Regil and Adamari López, because thousands of fans have expressed that love can occur between them again, since almost 23 years have passed since their paths divided.

The couple met in 1998, just when the careers of Marco Antonio Regil and Adamari López were emerging on the small screen in Mexico, she in acting and he in conducting.

Despite becoming one of the spoiled couples in entertainment, the relationship between celebrities ended overnight, as his jealousy was the main factor.

It was not until 20 years later, when life took charge of bringing them back together, as they publicly agreed on “A new day”, a Telemundo morning, where they both appeared as hosts and talked about their fleeting romance.

Celebrities have captured the looks of their followers with a possible romance. Photo: IG / marcoantonioregil / adamarilopez

Since then, the couple has remained in contact and they have continued to appear on the Telemundo screen, as she continues as a fixed star of the famous Spanish-language network and he becomes a special guest.

Now, the panorama of both stars is much easier, since the two are single and in one of their best personal and professional stages, the driver and announcer is the one who has confessed the name of the one who was the love of his life.

Did Marco Antonio Regil want to marry Adamari López?

The 51-year-old Mexican driver appeared as a guest on Yordi Rosado’s podcast, where he spoke about some topics that have been very controversial throughout his career, and the reasons why he is still single.

When it came to the matter of love, the former presenter of “Qué Dice la Gente” explained that at the time the relationship with Adamari López became heavy because he did not like to see her hot scenes on TV.

Everything seems to indicate that drivers have been very important in the lives of others. Photo: Telemundo

“We lasted about 3 months, I couldn’t because we were on his sofa watching his novel Camila with Eduardo Capetillo kissing each other. They were not jealousy, that there is something, but I did not like it because that is my little mouth, why are they kissing me? “, Said the actor to Jordi Rosado’s question.

Everything seems to indicate that this situation prevented the presenter from deciding to go out with more actresses, despite the fact that at some point he was romantically related to Aracely Arambula.

The love of his life

Although many fans hoped that Telemundo’s “Chaparrita de oro” would be the presenter’s love of life, everything seems to indicate that he would have liked to start a family alongside a former beauty queen.

During the conversation and telling some details about his former partners, everything seems to indicate that it hurt him a lot to end his romance with the former Miss Universe of 2005, Laura Elizondo.

Laura Elizondo was the love of Margo Regil’s life. Photo: Photo: IG / marcoantonioregil / .

“We did not marry Laurita because of me, because we were stupid and immature … If I could go back in time, I would have married Laura Elizondo. The truth is that I love her with all my heart, and it gives me so much happiness to see her happy. But really, if I could change a decision in my life, I would have married her ”, he pointed out to the surprise of Yordi Rosado.

Finally, the former Televisa host, shared that he is not closed to the possibility of having a partner and starting a family, or having a relationship without children.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE