Mariah Carey would dedicate to Luis Miguel a song in secret, and although at “Sun of Mexico“In the end he was not so pleased with the chemistry between the two, he grew to become one of the most acclaimed couples by the public.

It was in 1999 when the singer, Mariah Carey and the “Puerto Rican star” singer together the song “After Tonight”, a song with extremely romantic lyrics in which the following was read:

After you leave, will you love me again? After tonight, will you remember how sweetly and tenderly you sought me out and pulled me closer?

However, for those who do not know more details of this past love story, Mariah CareyApparently he was very sweet with Luis Miguel since another of the songs is “Always be my baby”, the song would refer to all the good times that both lived.

Even your own “composer“She hinted at her fascination for Mickey on several occasions and assured her that what would attract her the most about him was his Latin accent, which she found very sexy and won her over from the first moment they talked.

It should be remembered that the “supreme songbird“As it is named, she met the 51-year-old artist after meeting on a trip to Aspen, Colorado while both were celebrating with friends at a Christmas event, back in 1998.

At some point, the couple also went through a series of difficult situations, many moments of shadow and darkness, in addition to revealing the issue of the disappearance of Marcela Basteri, the singer’s mother, and her problems with alcohol.

The interpreter of “All I Want For Christsmas“mention that during the time with”LuisMi“She did everything to support him emotionally, but even she was going through a great process herself. We got to a point where” we couldn’t heal. ”

So also the New Yorker herself would reveal the best and worst version of the interpreter of The bikina, whom he described as spontaneous, passionate and generous, yet at his worst he was anxious and erratic.

A reflection of one of the strongest relationships in the life of “El Sol” could be seen portrayed in the Netflix fiction that captured the life, career and loves of Luis Miguel.

Finally the couple, two of the most important singers ended their relationship in 2001, the reasons were unknown until today, that apparently the plot of “Luis Miguel: The series” led her to the screen arm in arm with the performances of Diego Boneta and Jade Ewen as Mariah Carey.