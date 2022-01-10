Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel Together in Argentina!

That’s right, former celebrity couple Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel, were recently captured in the wedding from Ricky montaner which took place in Argentina and was undoubtedly the event of the year.

As you may recall, the singers had a love relationship that to be true fascinated his followers.

Last weekend, Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman got married in Buenos Aires and the celebration was attended by countless celebrities close to the family, including Sebastián Yatra and his ex-girlfriend Tini Stoessel, who sparked rumors about a possible reconciliation.

It should be noted that for this special day, other great artists who are close to the couple attended, however, it was Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel, who stole the night, since their fans were excited to see them at their friends’ wedding .

As you may remember, recently the possible reason why Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel could put an end to their relationship was revealed, and it is that they were not equally in love.

However, although the singers Tini and Sebastián Yatra each came to the event on their own, as was to be expected, they did not take long to meet up to catch up.

Shortly after the media, who were on the outskirts of the event and some attendees of the event managed to take some pictures.

In this way, the media have speculated that the couple is starring in a romantic reunion and affirm that it could be a second chance for celebrities.

And the truth is that Sebastián Yatra and Toni Stoessel were one of the most beloved couples in the world of music.

Going back a bit, the couple began their friendly relationship in 2016, when singer Sebastián Yatra signed a contract with the record company where Tini works, then they had a musical collaboration on the theme of “Oye” which was released in October 2019 .

After many rumors, the celebrities made their romance public in April 2019 by kissing in front of thousands of people on the Luna Park stadium stage.

However, to the sadness of the couple’s fans, they made their breakup known a year later and each has continued their musical careers.

In fact, it was recently that Sebastián Yatra and Tini again caused speculation about a possible reunion, however, neither of the singers has given any statement about it.