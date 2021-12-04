A new massacre was registered in the United States just when the month of December began and in order not to lose habit, a teenager was responsible.

It is about Ethan Crumble, a 15-year-old young man who walked through the corridors of Oxford High School, in Oakland, Michigan, with all the intention of ending the lives of several people on November 30.

According to the videos that are already in the hands of the police, Crumbley arrived with a backpack and a minute later he left the bathroom without it and with a gun in his hand.

In the blink of an eye, the young man started shooting right outside the bathroom, but after some children started fleeing, he continued walking down the hall at a “methodical pace.”

It should be noted that he had time to shoot inside some classrooms and therefore was able to target students who had not had the opportunity to escape.

According to the police, the young man had no more than five minutes to shoot the students and as soon as the authorities arrived at the scene, Crumbley left the weapon and surrendered without resisting.

According to the account of what happened, four young minors lost their lives, who had already been identified and notified to their families.

According to the latest police reports, currently seven people (six students and a teacher) are hospitalized and are reported as serious because they were injured when they were shot.

Some students are still torn between life and death. Photo: AP.

They are looking for Ethan Crumbley’s parents

It should be noted that the state prosecutor’s office disclosed that the young man was tried as an adult despite being 15 years old, and was charged with various charges against him:

Terrorism Four counts of premeditated murder Seven counts of assault with intent to murder AND 12 counts of possession of a firearm

But now, the case has taken a new turn, because now it is the parents of young James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are wanted by the authorities, as there are already charges against them.

It should be noted that the police had assured that the couple was missing since their son was accused and imprisoned by the authorities.

For one thing, the Crumbleys’ attorney was working with police to make himself available for arrest once the charges were announced, according to the county sheriff, who added that the couple are no longer communicating with the attorney.

According to the authorities, the couple has a clear idea of ​​fleeing, and before the questions that they are armed, they assured that everything is possible.

It was a law enforcement official who told CNN that the teenager’s parents withdrew $ 4,000 from an ATM in Rochester Hills, about 15 miles from Oxford, where the attack took place.

According to Michigan police, the United States Marshals Service and the FBI are involved in the search for the couple, as the charges against them have already been confirmed.

According to other attorneys who work with Ethan Crumbley’s parents, the couple had to leave the same night of the shooting out of “fear” and for “their own safety,” but not with the intention of fleeing.

The minor’s parents are already wanted by the authorities. Photo: Twitter.

