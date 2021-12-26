

Toni Costa

Photo: Amy Sussman / .

Toni Costa could not spend Christmas with his daughter Alaïa and his ex-wife Adamari López due to being infected with COVID-19. This moment so long awaited by the family, despite the divorce, could not materialize.

In a message posted on his Instagram account, the dancer said that he tested positive for the virus.

“I love having these beautiful memories with my princess, so that she always has memories with her parents. Unfortunately COVID got in the way this Christmas and this morning I tested positive, so today I will not be able to be by her side or tomorrow to see her happy face opening her gifts that make her so excited and she deserves so much for being the best daughter in the world, “she wrote.

So far so good. However, some people in the comments assured that he infected his daughter Alaïa with COVID-19 and therefore, Adamari López.

“Of course he hit the girl, if it is true that he has it because he goes 24/7 with the girl”, a netizen wrote to him.

To which Toni Costa quickly replied: “How do you secure something that you have no idea? Daring ”.

Another comment he received was: “So Ada It must also be infected, hopefully it doesn’t come out positive ”.

The dancer also dedicated a moment of his time to urge people to continue to take care of the virus.

“Thank you, but this is the way this virus and the tests are, that you never know and we can never lower our guard, take care”, He responded to a woman who wished him his speedy recovery.

So far, Adamari López has not spoken of a possible contagion and continues to share adorable Christmas photos with Alaïa.

In previous statements to the press, Costa had assured that this Christmas would be spent as a family for Alaïa’s well-being, so that she would feel that despite the fact that everything changed, nothing has changed.

“We are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the gifts so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak ”, he had declared.

