When Venom – 35% was released in 2018, the reception between audiences and critics was quite divided; While specialists described it as a messy movie and mediocre origin story, fans of the character appreciated his ability to entertain with a serious plot (compared to Marvel Studios tapes) as well as the action despite its inconsistencies.

Despite the film starring Tom Hardy not getting top marks, audiences continued to eagerly await the sequel to see more of this dark comic book character. Last week Venom: Carnage Liberated – 45% arrived in Mexican theaters with the promise of Andy Serkis, the director, that the film would have a greater focus on both the confrontation between the opponents, as well as the relationship between Eddie and the Symbiote. .

According to what is seen among the comments of critics and the same audience, this change was not as favorable as expected, however, despite the bad reviews, the film is now the leader of the Mexican box office with a pretty good opening collection within the pandemic. What is worrying is that, in the United States, where it was released a week earlier, it also had a positive opening, but in its second weekend it had a 76% drop (via Deadline).

Meanwhile, according to Canacine’s weekly report covering October 4-10, it is reported that Venom 2 recorded a gross of $ 167.1 million and a cumulative total of $ 206.3 million taking into account its nightly release, it also received a total of 2.9 million viewers. Their numbers far exceed the debut of No Time to Die – 83%, who last week began their career on the Mexican billboard with $ 49 million, while in recent days they collected $ 22.7 million, generating a total of $ 84.7 million.

It is important to mention that these contrasting numbers are also related to the target audience, although the film about one of the most important supervillains in the history of Spiderman is attractive to young audiences, the farewell to James Bond has recorded a world-wide a greater amount of hearing that happens of the 30 years. The real question is whether Serkis’ film will manage to stay in the lead for more weeks or if it will record a drop as significant as the one it suffered in the neighboring country.

On the other hand, it is important to recognize the stability that The Dark House has marked – 88%. Although the film debuted in second place at the box office two weeks ago, it is now its third week in a safe third place with $ 3 million raised through the night of October 10, adding a total of $ 24.2 million pesos, while its attendance added 45.9 thousand new attendees and a cumulative of 376.5.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, meanwhile, is in its sixth week on the billboard, remaining in the Top 5. After having established itself for four weeks as the leader of the Mexican box office, it is now in fourth place with $ 2.1 million and a total gross of $ 152.2 million, 46.3 thousand new attendees, and an accumulated 2.3 million. CODA: Signs of the heart – 93% have dropped one spot each week, and are now in fifth place with $ 1.8 million raised totaling $ 20.4 million during their three weeks of showing.

Finally, Fatima begins her career with $ 888 thousand and 13.9 thousand attendees, which places her in ninth place at the national box office.



