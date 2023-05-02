Did you create a Facebook account between 2007 and 2022? You could receive 75 million dollars

During the last years, Facebook It has been surrounded by great controversy, since what was once the most popular social network in the world would now be forced to pay a million-dollar amount to the people who created their accounts between 2007 and 2022 due to a leak of information from people of Millions of users around the world.

The topic of virtual security and how reliable social networks can be when it comes to safeguarding your information has been one of the most talked about in recent times, since various scandalous actions by security companies began to surface. technology carried by the networks, who would have used your information for much more than they say.

You can join the class action lawsuit against Facebook and get big money

This popular class action lawsuit began in 2018 and since that year it has been one of Meta’s great concerns, as it would mean a strong loss of popularity “I regret that we have not done more at that time. We are now taking steps to ensure that this does not happen again,” Mark Zuckerberg said at the time.

Everything has its origin in an agreement in which Facebook shared the personal information of more than 81 million users with Cambridge Analytica, a British company that combined data mining and data analysis with strategic communication for the electoral process, the which closed its doors after the scandal.

Now, it has been announced that Facebook must give 725 million dollars to the people affected by this data leak and you could join the lawsuit to receive your share, as long as you reside in the United States.

How to get benefits from the lawsuit against Facebook?

If your Facebook account was active between 2007 and 2022 and you also live in the United States, there is an easy way with which you can join this enormous demand, because you just have to enter the website https://facebookuserprivacysettlement.comwhere you can even see the case number and all the questions about it.

Once you enter the website, you must put your full name, your email address, followed by your physical address and proof that you really live in the United States. It should be noted that it is not yet known exactly how much money would correspond to each person.