The Queen isabel II made a new snub to his little great-granddaughter, Lilibet, and is that the monarch decided to contact a one-year-old baby, totally unknown to his family who paid tribute to him with his costume of Halloween in Ohio, United States. Which gender doubts about your true tie with the granddaughter of Lady Di.

It turns out that the one-year-old received the queen approval and a letter in which clap your creativity. The girl disguised herself with a blue coat, wig, hat and the queen’s pearls, and she even had a couple of corgis by her side; identical to the monarch.

Related news

It should be noted that the in charge to generate this bond was the mother of Jalayne, Katelyn Sutherland, sent a letter and some photos of the adorable outfit to the Buckingham Palace and received more responses, according to critics of the Queen Isabel, than the monarch’s own great-granddaughter.

“The Queen wishes me to write to you and thank you for your letter and the photograph that you carefully enclosed. Her Majesty thought it kind of her to write to her, and the Queen was delighted to see the photograph of her daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid attire. Her Majesty hopes everyone has a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about royal pets, which Jalayne would like to have, ”wrote Mary Morrison.

Jalayne Sutherland disguised as the queen PHOTO Katelyn Fuller

Lilibeth will not have this INHERITANCE

Although many have grown up with fairy tales and long dresses, it is no secret to anyone that this pink life is much more complicated than is believed, and convincing proof that this is the life of children. Dukes of Sussex.

Almost two years ago, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and his son Archie put themselves in the middle between themselves and the British family after a series of events that are now in the public domain..

Very in the style of Lady Di, Harry and his wife broke the silence and confirmed to Oprah Winfrey various issues of royalty, from racism, mistreatment and harassment from “the firm.”

In spite of everything, the spokesmen of the Buckingham Palace They answered the couple and assured them that they are topics that should be played behind closed doors and assured that despite everything they continue being family.

But the youngest son of the Prince of Wales has not returned to London since last July, when a statue in memory of the Princess of Wales was unveiled. Wales, Diana Spencer.

But now a new bomb may explode, as it is the long-awaited christening of the daughter of the Sussex levees, Lilibet Diana, as they could make it even side of the royal traditions.

Lilibet, granddaughter of Lady Di PHOTO IG alexilubomirski

The famous robe of the British crown

It was revealed that the famous royal tradition around baptisms could be in jeopardy by the ceremony honoring the children of the granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II.

And it is that Princesses Beatriz and Zara They decided to join the festivities and celebrate together the babies who were born just a few weeks apart, so one of them will not be able to wear the luxurious and exceptional garment.

Well, the occasion was a very special one because everything has been very complicated, from the state of health of the 95-year-old monarch, to the most recent death of the Duke of edinburgh, who died last month of April.

In 2004 they created a replica of the luxurious garment. Photo: ..

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs