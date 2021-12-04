12/04/2021 at 08:33 CET

Have we ever wondered what our relationship with microbes is like?

Are we aware that pathogens can be in our home, on our clothes, and can even get into our bed?

When we take any material to clean, are we sure that it cleans more than stains?

The reality is that many actions that we do every day and with complete peace of mind can be harmful to health. And we didn’t even find out.

Because sometimes we think that only the bars of the bus or the Metro are full of germs. Or that the escalator handrail is the only thing that can be really dirty.

But since reality is far from being so predictable, it is better to put on the table how we should do our most common tasks and know the risks that activities that we do every day could entail, even with the best of our intentions.

So, although we are not in the realm of great diseases and terrifying dangers, as things are getting we have considered that knowledge is always good.

And here is a summary of tips, by way of presentation, of what we will tell in the next few days.

It is important to clean and dry the toothbrush

Most likely, you keep it tucked in a glass, handle down, and pick it up to use after every meal.

But is the toothbrush clean?

A little careful inspection would make us cry out in horror, or at least in fright.

Because most likely the bristles of our brush are a real breeding ground for germs.

And it is that as with the usual treatment that we give to our brush we ensure that it is never really dry and that the bacteria have a great place in it to stay and multiply.

That is why we should take 5 important steps:

1. When we finish cleaning our teeth, rinse the brush with very hot water and make sure that no food or toothpaste residues remain between its bristles.

2. Next, we immerse the bristles of the brush in mouthwash liquid for at least the time it will take us to rinse our mouths.

3. Finally we must dry it with a handkerchief (not with the hand towel used so many times) and leave it in the air, away from moisture. So that it is always dry.

Four. Always, after being sick, we must throw away the toothbrush and brand new one, to prevent viruses or bacteria from re-entering our body all the time.

5. And don’t wait for it to wear out to change it. Release brush every 2 months, 3 at the most. Even if the bristles are not flattened.

Pillows last 2 years clean, tops & mldr;

According to experts, after two years of life a pillow is infested with mites and their excrement. And that is why it is not healthy to sleep with our face resting on it.

Even less with our mouth breathing a cocktail of mites and bacteria that, when deposited in the bronchi, can cause us allergies and diseases.

Of course, because of the price, for the vast majority of families the remedy cannot be to throw out the pillow every little bit.

But it can be taken to a dry cleaner to be washed at temperatures high enough to disinfect.

Flush the toilet with the toilet seat down.

It is a very simple task to do, but you need to get into the habit. And it is important to do so.

Most of us flush the toilet with the lid raised, and that causes the bacteria and germs that we have just deposited to fly away and spread throughout the bathroom, infecting towels, sinks, toothbrushes and any object that is there.

The figure, not inconsiderable, that the experts handle is that not lowering the toilet seat before flushing the toilet increases the risk of catching ENT infections by 30%.

Beware of placemats at home and at bars!

Another household utensil that is dangerous are the individual tablecloths.

From home or, what can be worse still, from the bars.

Elegant multi-purpose placemats are often cleaned with a cloth. And the cloth is used to being so dirty that not only does it not clean, but it adds dirt.

So we can find. In those placemats, fecal germs and others that will stick to the cutlery or our hands, or to the bread, and will end up straining into our mouths.

Let’s not forget that, according to many studies, 1 in 2 people do not wash their hands when leaving the bathrooms, and then put them on the table (not to mention the bar table) or on the multipurpose individual tablecloth that is it will be full of germs.

That’s why doctors recommend single-use tablecloths.

Because if they are made of paper, they are thrown away and no one else uses them.

And if they are made of fabric, they are changed after each use, and they are washed. And there, with the temperature of the washing machine, they will be disinfected.

It is essential to disinfect the fridge regularly

The more tasty things we have in the fridge, the better. That is undoubted. But it’s not enough. Because in addition to being rich, they must be healthy.

And there are people who think that since there is a low temperature inside the refrigerator, we are already free of germs and we prevent it from being a source of disease.

Well, they are very wrong.

At about 3 degrees that usually is inside a refrigerator, the germs are in their sauce and they have no problems living or reproducing.

Germs like listeria, which causes meningitis, are in their sauce in the fridge, if we don’t clean it frequently & mldr; and conscientiously.

That’s why you have to clean the inside of the fridge. And you have to do it at least 2 times a month and with the help of disinfectant products such as bleach.

Plus, you don’t need to remove the cold to take things out for a moment and wipe with disinfectant.

But you have to rub it all over and leave it hygienically clean.