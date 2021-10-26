Diego Boneta abandons Luis Miguel? Confirms leading role! | Mexico Agency

Diego Boneta recently confirmed that he will finally say goodbye to Luis Miguel, the “actor” is preparing to shine on the big screen in “At Midnight”, as he announced to his followers through his social networks.

The actor of “Luis Miguel: The Series“Diego Boneta, confirmed his goodbye to the character of” Sol de México “after having concluded his participation, now he will star in a Paramount Plus film entitled”At midnight“.

Under the direction of filmmaker Jonah Feingold, details have emerged through a publication on the actor’s official account.

It’s official … now we’re going to make an all-time classic! @threeamigos @paramount @paramountplusla, wrote Diego Andrés González Boneta.

Diego Boneta prepares for his return to the big screen in “At Midnight.” Photo: Instagram Capture

Diego Boneta, who has played the character of the “star king” with great success, in 21 chapters divided into two seasons, will abandon the role he has played since the premiere of the plot, on April 22, 2018, which brought life to the screen. of the “naturalized Mexican”.

Before the pending premiere of the third season of Luis Miguel: The Series, new opportunities have come for the actor of “Rebel“, Televisa novel, now the”singer“Diego Andrés González Boneta, will once again show his talent on the big screen.

“At Midnight” will be a romantic comedy style film that would begin filming the following year and will lead the lives of two people who have made the decision not to fall in love, according to details anticipated by Variety.

Likewise, it was known that the former participant of the reality show “FAMA code“He will produce the feature film through his firm Three amigos, together with Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Fred Berger and under the Automatik brand, David Bernon with Burn Later and Teorama, a production company headed by Michel Franco

It should be remembered that this would not be a debut for the 30-year-old artist, who starred in the musical / romance: “The Rock of Ages” (2012) with Tom Cruise and other international figures.

Diego Boneta González’s project would premiere on the platform in 2022, as announced a week after the third and final season of Luis Miguel: The series arrives on Netflix, where he also served as producer of the series.

A long-awaited date for regulars of the plot that marks the goodbye of Diego Andrés González from this very production that will arrive on October 28.

It was seven weeks ago when the content platform through the series’ official Instagram account finally revealed the date on which the last chapters of this acclaimed fiction will be shown.

The publication by Netflix was accompanied by some chapters that anticipate a summary of what users of the service will be able to see during the following Sundays.