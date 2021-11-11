Diego Boneta and the hard process of being Luis Miguel “6 hours?” | Instagram

Diego Boneta revealed in the middle of the Netflix special, of Luis Miguel: The Serie, What was the biggest challenge when it came to becoming the “Sun of Mexico“?

The “mexican actor“, Diego Boneta, played the role of Luis Miguel in the 3 seasons of Luis Miguel: The Series, however the process to become the” Divo de México “took time.

The remembered “former participant of FAMA code“He commented in the middle of the special that dismissed the series, that he had to dedicate several hours to the study of the personality of the interpreter of”The unconditional“, a year to study the libretto, also delving into the analysis of the character.

This without counting the time it will take him to characterize himself as the Mexican artist born in Puerto Rico. 6 hours to be Luis Miguel? Own Diego Boneta share What was the biggest challenge of playing the music star?

The biggest challenge was to get out on both timelines, to be filming with him one day at age 20, with other mannerisms, another body, another corporality, another physical, and that same day having to change big.

It should be remembered that already in the second season, the series that captures the life of Luis Miguel was told through two alternate timelines, a very young Luis Miguel and one of more adult stage interspersed which continued until the third season.

“At least 6 hours it took to become Luis Miguel”

Only in characterization, the actor who ventured into the world of children’s soap operas as “Alebrijes and Rebujos“, delved into the time it took to achieve a resemblance to the 51-year-old artist:” At least it took 6 hours to characterize. “

The also actor of “Rebel“, a youth soap opera on Televisa, mentions that it was with the practice of how they managed to reduce the time to two and a half hours, this took several tests that served to refine more details that was how they achieved this result.

Diego Andrés González Boneta had prosthetics applied to him to obtain a face and features most similar to LuisMi; “The cheeks, the forehead, are subtle changes, but the change they make is impressive,” explained the 30-year-old actor in an interview.

Prosthetics are very delicate, they are very thin, they are very thin, to cause a facial change without you seeing it as a caricature, explained the Head of the Make-up Department, Alfredo “Tigre” Mora.

Undoubtedly, although the episodes of the series would be accompanied by various comments, good and bad reviews, among other details, the truth is that for many, the actor of films such as “Rock of Ages” with Tom Cruise, achieved the purpose of recreate the singer to the point of making him believe even those who grew up with his music.

Now, Renata Notni’s boyfriend, seeks to shed the character’s label, collaborate on more projects and find his own recognition, he said.