Diego Boneta recreates Luis Miguel’s video clip for Netflix | .

The final season of Luis Miguel The Series, on the platform Netflix, recently Diego Boneta who plays the Sun of Mexico, shared a video clip where he appears singing one of the famous singer’s hits.

From the moment it was announced that the biographical series of Luis Miguel would be launched, millions of people felt excited to learn a little more about the history of this famous and flirty singer.

Being himself the one who wrote it, he exceeded the expectations of the Netflix platform subscribers, since it became a phenomenon, with each new chapter released, the popularity of the “Now you can go” interpreter grew even more.

Diego Boneta who is the interpreter of the Sun of Mexico, has done an excellent job of acting, so much so that today he has become a recognized actor, despite the fact that his career began at a very young age with this series, he had extensive growth in showbiz.

In his official Instagram account, he already has 4.3 million followers to this day and with each season that the series is launched this number increases.

This video was shared through his Instagram account just 10 hours ago, having almost half a million views in this period in addition to 3,883 comments.

The song he is performing in the video is “How is it possible that by my side”, published on YouTube on the Warner Music Mexico channel 11 years ago and which to date has more than 13 million views.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE ORIGINAL VIDEO.

This is not the first time that he shares an “official video” in the series, as you will remember in the first season we also found “When the sun heats up”, where by the way Luis Miguel appeared in a cameo, in the presentation of said video clip.

Like today at that time, knowing that Luis Miguel appeared in the Luis Miguel series and watching a video clip of Luis Miguel were the words that sounded the most on the day the first chapter of the series was released.

This lasted 54 minutes and was titled precisely like the song “When the sun warms up”, if you are interested in knowing the scene is minute 40:45 where the ex-partner of Aracely Arámbula is shown.

This new video that was launched is also YouTube on the Netflix Latin America channel eleven hours ago, as you have to imagine it will also be part of the last season of the series, which fans are already eager to see, this will be released October 28.