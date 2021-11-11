Diego Boneta reveals what was his biggest failure in Hollywood | Instagram

It seems that the famous actor Mexican Diego Boneta was rejected for a role that he wanted too much and that I classify as the biggest failure in Hollywood, because it could have been crucial to boost his film career.

The truth is that since 2018, the name of Diego Boneta has been on everyone’s lips thanks to his starring role in Luis Miguel: La Serie, one of the most famous Mexican Netflix productions in the world.

However, before interpreting the “Sol de México”, Boneta came to try his luck in Hollywood with some projects.

And while he was successful in several of them and we could see him on the big screen, there was one in particular that he considered his great failure.

As you can see, the biographical series of Luis Miguel has already released all the chapters of its third and final season, leaving the way free for the Mexican actor to seek other horizons, either in his native land or trying his luck in other Hollywood productions.

Recently, in an interview, Diego commented on various aspects of his personal and professional life, recounting his time in the Netflix series and his past as a low-profile actor in other Hollywood productions, revealing which project was the most painful for him to have had. to put aside.

‘Glee’ was one of those projects that I was nowhere to stay from and that I didn’t stay. Everybody says ‘things happen for a reason, things happen for a reason, things happen for a reason’. I mean, you tell me that again and I’ll kill you, ”Boneta revealed to the media.

And it is that thanks to the musical experience of the Mexican, the Ryan Murphy series that was on the air from 2010 to 2015 would have been a perfect opportunity to show all his gifts and boost his career in the world of Hollywood as several of the actors of the plot and in which Latin personalities such as Ricky Martin also participated.

[Me dolió] a lot a lot a lot. In Mexico I got all the papers for all the castings I went to. In Los Angeles I spent two and a half years doing four a week, approximately, until they gave me a role of this size, “said the actor.

And although the opportunities in Glee unfortunately could not be realized, Boneta did not give up and was able to prosper in the American show business, sharing the screen with one of the references of international cinema: Tom Cruise.

Then in 2012, after being rejected by Ryan Murphy, Boneta was available for any project, so his opportunity to do “Rock of Ages” in 2012 was presented to him on a silver platter.

This would undoubtedly make the handsome actor and singer known beyond the Mexican borders.

And in fact, Boneta had another opportunity with Ryan Murphy in 2015, but not in Glee but in Scream Queens, a horror series in which he played the character of Pete Martínez during the first season that consisted of 13 chapters.