01/05/2022 at 15:11 CET

Diego Costa’s adventure at Atlético Mineiro is on track to have lasted four months, in which he won the Brasileirao and the Copa do Brasil. The former Atleti, 33, has already communicated to his current club, with whom he has a contract until December of this year, that he wants to find a new destination this January.

And the Gaul is already beginning to give it up for lost. At the moment, the Spanish-Brazilian forward is on vacation at his residence in Madrid, where he trains daily. He must not appear in Belo Horizonte until the next day 17 to start the preseason.

Without revealing what are the reasons why he wants to break his contract with the best Brazilian team last season, Diego Costa is considering various offers. The most interested in being able to count on his services is Corinthians, who directs the ex-blaugrana Syvinho, who is interested in signing a ‘9’ of reference, to complete his interesting sports project, after having materialized the hiring of former Barça, Paulinho. In the list of reinforcements of the Timao is not only Diego Costa, but also Edinson Cavani, and even came into contact with Luis Suarez.

In Spain, both Elche and Eibar have already knocked on the Lagarto player’s door, who still does not give any clues to where he wants to lead his new professional adventure.

The At. Mineiro, for the moment, avoids confrontation with his player. There is a cold war between both parties. Right now, all of Galo’s efforts are focused on finding a new coach after the scare of Cuca. The first objective is Jorge Jesus, who was fired from Benfica, but the Portuguese coach is dragging his feet, so the Belo Horizonte club has already activated a plan B, his compatriot Carlos Carvalhal who is directing Braga.