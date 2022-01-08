01/07/2022

On at 19:59 CET

Diego Costa has amicably terminated his contract with Atlético Mineiro and becomes a free agent. The Spanish-Brazilian forward is at his residence in Madrid, where he trains daily, hoping to close a new destination in the current winter market. His adventure in Brazil will have been reduced to only four months of competition, from August to December, in which he played 19 games, scored five goals and added two titles to his resume: the Brasileirao and the Copa do Brasil.

The 33-year-old player has not expressed at any time the reason that led him to leave the best team of the moment in Brazil, where he formed a fearsome attack pair with Hulk, the best player of the last season and the gunner of the year. El Galo had him for this 2022 in which he will try to conquer the Copa Libertadores.

According to the UOL portal, Diego Costa’s wish is to return to European football this January. His last experience in the Old Continent ended like the rosary of dawn, facing the Cholo Simeone, and abandoning, also in a fit, the At. Madrid in December 2021. Then he would be without a team for eight months, until his signing with At. Mineiro, where he had a stipulated token that exceeded 2.6 million euros per year.

Elche, who is fighting to remain in LaLiga, and Eibar, in the Second Division in promotion positions, would be interested in being able to count on their services. Both clubs have already surveyed the player’s environment.

However, the only signing offer that the Lagarto striker has is from Corinthians, which is intensely tracking the market to get a quality ‘9’ that is the icing on the cake of its ambitious project, which has players with a lot of experience such as the former blaugrana Paulinho, Renato Augusto, the former Arsenal and Chelsea, Willian, or Giuliano. Timao have been trying for weeks, without success, to recruit Edinson Cavani, to whom Manchester United does not grant him the letter of freedom.