

The differences between Godín and the Cagliari board have forced the Uruguayan to find a new team in January.

Photo: Enrico Locci / .

After being left out of the Cagliari squad for the match against Youth, the Uruguayan Diego Godín arrived in his country to enjoy the Christmas holidays, however He assured that he will tell everything that happened in his current club when both end their relationship possibly in January.

The former Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan player said that by January he will have a new team. “I am leaving in January. It’s over after a lot of trouble here. I am looking for a new solution, in 10 days I will be able to talk about my new club ”.

WHERE WILL IT GO? Diego Godín 🛡🇺🇾, defender of Cagliari 🔴🔵, spoke about his present in the Italian team: 🗣 “I am leaving in January. It’s over after a lot of trouble here. I am looking for a new solution, in 10 days I will be able to talk about my new club ”. #DependeDeTi pic.twitter.com/kj7FqTow4g – GOLPERU (@GOLPERUoficial) December 21, 2021

Godín and his compatriot Martín Cáceres were not called up for Tuesday’s game against Juventus, this after taking them away from the team after last weekend’s humiliating defeat against Udinese by 0-4, which caused the director’s annoyance. executive, who thought that “There are people who are not worthy of wearing the Cagliari shirt.”

Given this, the Uruguayan defender affirmed this Tuesday that will tell “the truth” related to his imminent departure from Cagliari when his separation from the Italian club is formalized.

“Nothing really happened, I can’t speak. I would love to give you all the details and tell everything but how I can’t speak until the club’s exit is defined, which obviously I’m going to leave ”He told reporters who boarded him at Uruguay’s Carrasco International Airport on Tuesday.

In that sense, he clarified that there was “no lack of respect or lack of professionalism”From him or from Martín ‘Pelado’ Cáceres.

Despite not wanting to delve into the subject, the captain of the Uruguayan team let it be known that the decision is based on “contractual issues and the news of Cagliari ”.

“I had already made a contract a month ago, I had renewed to do the club a favor by lowering my salary and having the possibility of being able to leave in January ”, he sentenced.

Read also:

– New corruption scandal? Inter Milan was intervened by the Finance Guard

– Approved the new project: ‘La Cattedrale’ will be the new home of Inter and AC Milan [Fotos]

– Juventus increased its capital by more than $ 400 million dollars after the sale of its shares