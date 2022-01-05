01/05/2022 at 16:16 CET

Atlético Mineiro has gone after Diego Godín, to take the place of Paraguayan Junior Alonso, who was sold to Krasnodar, of the Russian league, for 7 million euros. There are already advanced negotiations between the former At. Madrid and the Brazilian champion, who is confident of closing the operation in the coming days, despite the various offers that the Uruguayan central defender is considering.

Godín is determined to leave Cagliari in this winter market. Their relationship is very worn out. He assured that he only renewed downwards to do his current club a favor, with the promise of being able to leave the entity this January. And, once he becomes a free agent, At. Mineiro hopes to finalize his signing.

Galo’s is not the only offer that the Celeste captain has on the table, but the Brazilians, who have the help of a strong group of investors, rely on their economic might to unseat their competitors. Valencia is the LaLiga team that has contacted Godín, as well as Racing de Avellaneda, from the Argentine league, and Nacional, the club he launched in Uruguay.

The At. Mineiro was the team of the year in Brazil in 2021 and, this next season, he intends to make the final assault on the Copa Libertadores, after falling in the semifinals in the last edition. The Belo Horizonte club, with great economic power, has several open folders, such as the election of the new coach, after the goodbye of Cuca, with Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal (del Braga) as the best positioned, or the crisis management that Diego Costa he has provoked, with his intention to change the scene.

Diego Godín has received harsh criticism for his latest performances with Cagliari, who are currently in relegation positions. However, its sign in South America remains intact. Despite being on the verge of 36 years, he is the footballer who accumulates the most minutes in the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2021, with 1,165 minutes played in 13 games. Market will not be missing.