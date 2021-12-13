12/13/2021 at 7:14 PM CET

Espanyol will face Palencia Cristo Atlético on Tuesday in the second round of the Copa del Rey and will do it, again, with a list of summoned in which some first swords will be missing just as it happened against Solares in the first round.

Despite the fact that Vicente Moreno assured in the press conference prior to the duel that “all healthy people will travel”, the reality is that Diego López, Adrià Pedrosa, Keidi Bare and Raúl de Tomás stay on the ground. Except for Albanian, others are not suspected of having a problem.

📋 CALL | List of calls for the partit davant el @ PalenciaCristo # RCDE | #Copa del Rey – RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) December 13, 2021

Even so, it is understandable that the coach wants to give them rest, as they are key pieces in his usual eleven. Those who do not travel to Palencia are the injured Óscar Gil and David López nor Nany Dimata and Álvaro Vadillo, who are not 100%.

The call is completed by four players from the subsidiary, who could have a few minutes in the match: Max Svensson, Álvaro García, Rubén Sánchez and Roger Martínez.