10/27/2021 at 2:10 PM CEST

Espanyol’s goalkeeper Diego Lopez He was the most outstanding footballer in this Tuesday’s match against Athletic (1-1), saving chances throughout the duel and establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the category.

The rival technician, Marcelino Garcia Toral, did not hesitate to define the footballer as the man of the match. “They looked like three goalkeepers, he was an octopus. He has shown a total repertoire,” he commented resignedly. It showed something of what the parakeets already boasted.

The Galician is currently the goalkeeper with the most saves in the competition. In fact, it already was before playing the duel against Athletic. The player is in a stellar moment of form at 39 years old.

Diego Lopez He is a week away from turning 40, but this does not seem to affect his importance under the sticks. The footballer is the second oldest in the First Division, after the Betic Joaquin, a label that does not intimidate you in the least.

“Beyond the DNI, one stands up for his performance in the field”, reflected after the game the goalkeeper. The one from Paradela (Lugo) has played 580 official matches in his career and seems, right now, fireproof.

Espanyol’s coaching staff is delighted with their quality. The praise for his performance against Athletic is clear. But Vicente Moreno It also praises his commitment, dedication, leadership and his work in the locker room.

The player is, on and off the field, an essential piece in the blue and white project. He went down to the Second Division with the team, he was their goalkeeper in the silver category and now he returns to First placing himself in a big way under the spotlight.

Diego Lopez He has a contract until June 30, 2022. Last August he automatically renewed for one year and whenever he is asked about his future he answers the same: enjoy the moment.

The Galician goalkeeper’s idyll with Espanyol is evident and, with matches like this Tuesday’s, LaLiga once again marks the name in red of a player who seems to have not yet said his last word in this tournament.