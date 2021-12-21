12/20/2021 at 18:47 CET

The causal relationship between the hiring of Diego Simeone and the qualitative leap of Atlético de Madrid in Spain and Europe it is indisputable. But beyond all the work in training and the philosophy of “game by game” is a coach who takes superstitions to the limit. Or at least, so says a former tenant of the Vicente Calderón stadium dressing room, Guilherme Siqueira. The Brazilian gave an interview to ESPN Brasil.

The former Granada and Atlético winger, among other teams, retired relatively early, in 2018, at the age of 32. In the Madrid team he was a participant in one of the times of maximum sporting and economic splendor. In fact, Siqueira won a Spanish Super Cup with the rojiblancos in 2014. And in Cholo’s successes, rites and superstitions had a predominant presence: “It is the most superstitious coaching staff I have seen in the history of football. I have never seen anything like it.”

In the words of the Brazilian, certain customs became essential rules in the dressing room: “We had a whole protocol when leaving the hotel, on the bus and until the game. On the bus the same playlist had to always play, also in the locker room. Then when we came back from warm-up, Simeone was always hitting a ball with his hand and before making the circle to say the prayer, he handed the ball to the captain and he did the same. And it had to be like that, it couldn’t be changed “.

“One day the music stopped and Simeone went crazy”

The rites were so important that any change became a transgression of the rules: “It was strictly forbidden to become the DJ. Anyone who put his hand in, who wanted to change the music … one day, the music stopped, Simeone went crazy, it seemed that we were already losing 1-0 before going out to the field. And he yelled ‘Put the music on!‘. I said: ‘calm down people, we are the ones who are going to go out to the field’. Simeone is very superstitious “, remembered Siqueira.

Beyond superstitions, the Argentine coach exponentially raised the performance of Atlético, which year after year rubs shoulders with the best at European and Spanish level: “He acquired enormous weight within the club, we not only stick to the result, but to the idolatry, to what he has done for Atlético. Today the club fights on equal terms and manages to sell players for millions of euros. All that is thanks to Cholo Simeone “, reflected the ex-footballer. In the last ten years, the only team that has threatened the duopoly of Barça and Real Madrid in LaLiga is, precisely, the Atlético, winner in the 2013/14 and 2020/21 editions.