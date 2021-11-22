11/22/2021 at 02:33 CET

betfair

Xavi Hernández has once again excited Barcelona fans. The Terrasa coach hinted at the main lines of his libretto and the comparisons with Pep Guardiola have not been long in coming. The one who was Al-Saad’s coach maintains the culé identity system with the 4-3-3, although he has incorporated various variants with respect to the Koeman era such as the very high pressure and almost the man to recover in the rival field.

This tactic, already used by Pep in 2009, gave very good results to a Barça that it is true that perhaps he did not play with all the brilliance that is assumed in his game against the Spanish. There was a lot of deployment with a team that recovered balls very high and perhaps risked too much for slow centrals and veterans like Piqué. The average distance between defense and center of the field was of hardly 32 meters.

In addition to the return of pressure, The use of breaks with unchecked interiors ahead of the ball could also be seen as similar to the Guardiola era, a practice that made Xavi and Iniesta raise their game to be candidates for the Ballon d’Or. The coach, however, does not apply long sides like the City coach, but prefers that they keep their position and wants them to only go up when surprise the rival defense.

What’s more Xavi showed that he does not marry any name giving priority to homegrown players like Ilías or Abde ahead of Coutinho. The coach is very clear about the role of each one on the field and is not going to give in even if the Brazilian has much more name. Guardiola had a similar behavior, removing Busquets or Bojan for the first team. In this case, and when Pedri returns, the coach could align a team with a very low average age and we will see if people like Busquets, Alba or Piqué are still untouchable.