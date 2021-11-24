This past November 19, a new version of the legendary series created by Shinichirō Watanabe and the artistic collective Hajime Yatate (of Sunrise Inc.) came to streaming. But is it a decal of the original? The good news is that this is not the case and, although the project relies on several visual and narrative keys of its predecessor, it manages to stand out as a delivery with its own identity, even if it depends a lot on the tributes.

Here is a list of the most important divergences between the 1998 production and its 2021 counterpart.

* Note: This article contains SPOILERS for both versions.

Spike’s past: Vicious, Julia and the Syndicate

There are no subtleties in this adaptation – no time to develop large arches. From the first episode we know Vicious and Julia, who in the anime appear, in large part, during flashback scenes. These two characters are crucial for the development of Spike Spiegel, as the vicissitudes they go through within the Syndicate motivate the incumbent cowboy to leave his criminal life behind.

The version of the red “N” does not skimp on resources by making us see that Vicious will not rest until he takes control of what The Elders – the leaders of the Union – have denied him. This flesh and blood counterpart has a much more visceral and violent personality – an aspect that is evident in his attitudes towards Julia – but also in the ruthless way in which he murders members of the organization, including the leader Mao (Rachel House) and, surprisingly, her father, Caliban himself (John Noble).

In addition, Julia plays a much more important role in the lives of the brothers of a thousand battles turned into mortal enemies. She met Spike as “Fearless” – the code name he used as a hit man – while working as the lead singer at Ana’s bar; a crucial difference from its animated version. Both have an affair behind Vicious’s back, but their plans to flee together are discovered. With Spike down and left for dead by the Syndicate, Julia would have no choice here but to return to Vicious and marry him.

The most surprising way in which live-action deviates from anime is that, little by little, Julia secretly plans a coup to control the activities of the Syndicate. So in the tenth episode – a quasi-recreation of session 5 of the anime, Ballad of the Fallen Angels – she locks up Vicious to torture him daily in revenge for his behavior with her. In addition to this, it is Julia who shoots and seriously wounds Spike in the cathedral … what will be the repercussions of these actions?

Faye valentine

Faye appears for the first time in the third episode of the anime, when Spike and Jet find her in a casino where she is captive doing a secret job under the name “Poker Alice”. It is also revealed that a reward is offered to whoever finds her, as she is a fugitive. After her encounter with the Bebop crew, the woman – who suffers from amnesia after spending several years in a cryogenic state – joins the team. Throughout the series, we will witness how he struggles to remember his past.

In the new adaptation, Valentine is a bounty hunter who comes into the life of the Bebop crew from the very first episode and, coincidentally, also seeks out Asimov and Katherina, but with the goal of catching the latter. A couple of episodes will pass without us seeing her, but then she reappears when Maria Murdock and her henchmen attack. Eventually, he joins Spike, Jet, and Ein. One aspect that the transfer to live action accentuates more than its predecessor is the protagonist’s sexuality. Here, Faye is openly lesbian, whereas that is not discussed in the animation. It is worth mentioning that the mystery of his past after cryogenics is still present.

So much so that, in the new series, Whitney (Christine Dunford) appears pretending to be Valentine’s mother. This is contrary to what happens in the primal version, where he is portrayed as a man claiming to be Faye’s lawyer when she awakens from the cryosleep. Within the events of the anime, he invents the farce of being her legal defender to strip her of her assets; In the reimagining, the woman has in her possession the identikit that contains clues for Faye to discover who she was.

Jet black

Another difference in Cowboy Bebop is the life of Jet, the captain of the titular ship. His story as a former cop remains, but as if that wasn’t enough, it is revealed that he once started a family and has a young daughter, Kimmie (Molly Moriarty). She is his motivation to go after many of the rewards, as he wants to reconnect with her.

In addition to this, his encounter with a corrupt colleague not only left him a mechanical arm, but, unjustly, led him to step on jail.

The arrival of Ein

The adorable corgi that Spike and Jet adopt in the second episode of the anime, appears until the third session of the new iteration. As in the original project, the furry friend joins the gang after escaping from Abdul Hakim (Cali Nelle). However, contrary to what happens in the animation, the thug stole dogs from millionaires with the intention of killing them.

When Hakim is eliminated, the tenderloin naturally gets a better life. Jet planned to give it as a gift to his daughter on her birthday, replacing a doll that he had promised but could not find. However, when Black’s ex-wife rejects the cub, he becomes part of the ship’s dysfunctional family.

Ana, Gren and an underground club

Showrunner André Namec and his writing team decided to give a bigger role in this adaptation to Ana (Tamara Tunie). Spike and Julia’s confidant and mentor on Mars has traded in her little anime convenience store for a live-action underground jazz club. A space that, as mentioned before, plays a fundamental role in the development of the plot.

But, how did Ana get involved in this subplot? Simple. The members of the Syndicate frequented their premises a lot, so this is the scene where the triangle between Vicious, Julia and Spike is born. In fact, Ana is the first person from his past that Spike turns to after once again entering the Syndicate’s crosshairs. When she discovers that “Intrépido” is still alive, little time passes for the secret to reach the protagonist’s beloved.

An extra character who undergoes a drastic change to fit this original idea is Gren. In the anime, Gren was a soldier who once fought alongside Vicious in the War on Titan and was imprisoned for espionage. In prison, he was subjected to a series of drug experiments, which caused his hormone levels to change, causing breast growth. Soon after, he escaped from prison and was a saxophonist at the Blue Crow bar. Finally, Gren meets Vicious again and decides to confront him for framing him.

For live-action, Mason Alexander Park plays the non-binary gender character. Now, Gren is Ana’s right-hand man at the club and, yes, he has crossed paths with Vicious, although they are not that close. Its origin story was deleted and it does not share the same physical characteristics as its animated counterpart.

Big shot

The presenter couple (Ira Munn and Lucy Currey) and the television show they head have a fairly secondary role in the flesh and blood adaptation. While in the anime they break into numerous sessions to announce the new rewards offered for catching emerging criminals, in the live-action series they only appear in a couple of episodes, giving information on some good hunting options.

It remains to be expected that in a potential second season they will be given more prominence. Hopefully what in the anime does not happen and they cancel their space.

Radical Ed

The arrival of the character, who is a highly skilled hacker, is one of the main differences in Cowboy Bebop. In the anime, Edward joins the crew in Episode 9 and, since he had 18 sessions left in the original format to accommodate the dynamics, he became a character highly loved by millions of fans.

This reimagining features Ed (Eden Perkins, in her screen debut) as a cameo in the final scene of the 10th and final episode. In a lighthearted and carefree way – just like his Japanese counterpart – he approaches a totally discarded Spike after the final confrontation. As if not noticing the fact that Spiegel recently passed Cain’s, he informs him that there is a mission they must go on: there is a reward for whoever captures Vincent Volaju.

Previously, the name of Ed had been mentioned by Jet during the seventh episode of the live-action, as part of a clue that, eventually, leads to Doctor Londes (who is presented as a deranged artificial intelligence).

