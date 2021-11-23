The cryptocurrency market is dominated by Bitcoin, but there are other alternative currencies that are competing. They are the so-called altcoins and we are going to see the differences that may exist between these and Bitcoin.

Right now the world of cryptocurrencies is very broad. Since Bitcoin took off and began to have such high values, digital currencies have started to appear everywhere. These non-Bitcoin cryptocurrencies are known as Altcoins and some of them can be very profitable.

Many Altcoins have seen inordinate increases in value. Ethereum, the main competitor to Bitcoin, has risen almost 500% to date. There are others, like Shiba Inu, who have gained a staggering 380,000% in one year, although they also wobble more easily.

Although these growths may attract investors, there are risks when investing in these altcoins. We are going to explain what these Altcoins consist of, their differences with Bitcoin and the security that exists when investing in them.

What are Altcoins?

Altcoins are alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin. Keep in mind that Altcoins use Bitcoin as a reference. As it was the first, it has dominated the market and accounts for the majority of the capitalization of all cryptocurrencies.

Both Altcoins and Bitcoin use blockchain technology and these digital assets can vary in their purpose, characteristics, and operation. There are many alternative digital currencies, but the most popular are:

Ethereum. Ripple (XRP). Litecoin (LTC). Cardano (ADA). Solana (SOL). Dogecoin (DOGE). Shiba Inu.

These coins work in a similar way to Bitcoin, but its creators added features they thought was missing from the original cryptocurrency.

Ethereum allows users to send cryptocurrencies to each other, but also seek application development where new tokens can be built on the network. Cardano does the same, but adopts a research-intensive approach to building your blockchain network.

Litecoin, on the other hand, has a higher supply than Bitcoin and its transactions tend to be faster. Its goal is to be an alternative to silver, like some see Bitcoin as an alternative to gold.

There are many more, but they are all based on using blockchain technology to create an alternative financial system.

Differences between Bitcoin and Altcoins

Bitcoin Has Better Investment Fundamentals Than Most Altcoins. Much of the cryptocurrency market is under its power, with more than 60% of its capitalization. This means that Bitcoin moves more than 30 billion dollars.

Precisely because of the power it has, for an Altcoin to survive is difficult. Many coins disappear unless they are somewhat robust in a short period of time. The popularity of Bitcoin continues to grow and that makes the altcoins that survive wildly compete with each other.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

Many see Bitcoin as a way to store and obtain wealth. This causes more and more people to invest in them, making the cryptocurrency gain more long-term credibility. Its track record of withstanding market downturns has also made it popular.

Therefore, Bitcoin is much more secure, but it is also one of the simplest. That makes many adopt it, with which its value has grown exponentially.

Should you invest in Altcoins?

If Bitcoin goes up, Altcoins tend to go up too, and the same happens if Bitcoin loses strength. But when Bitcoin falls, it does so by holding up pretty well. Instead, Altcoins are much more volatile. Just as they win very fast, they can lose everything at maximum speed.

Bitcoin is currently trading at all-time highs, but this can also be an advantage. According to Philippe Bekhazi, CEO of cryptocurrency firm XBTO, “As the price of Bitcoin increases, at a certain point money will flow from Bitcoin to Altcoins. As the price of Altcoins increases, it flows back to Bitcoin.” .

The use (and production) of cryptocurrencies requires large data centers that have high energy consumption at all times. We analyze where these centers are and the damage they can cause to the environment.

By this he means that Bitcoin has reached very high prices and that makes those who want to invest in the cryptocurrency, have to look for less expensive alternatives. As cryptocurrencies compete with each other, when Altcoins are very valuable, Bitcoin can be attractive again.

Alternative digital currencies usually require a small investment which, with a bit of luck, can bear considerable fruit quickly. The problem is that it is very difficult to get it right because there are many cryptocurrencies.

As there is a lot of risk, it is best to invest in a reliable cryptocurrency and that it already looks solid on the market. Those are also the most expensive, so the initial investment can set back more than one.

If you want to invest wisely, don’t put all your money in one coin. If you can afford it, diversify your capital between reliable but expensive currencies and a cheaper one that may rise quickly.

This strategy keeps most of your money in a safe investment, while a small portion can be lost or inflated quickly. Search wisely and take a good look at the evolution of the markets before launching yourself.