Today we will let you know all the differences of the version both WhatsApp Web and the version Desktop and it is that many think that it is the same, however, it seems that we are wrong.

The application of Messenger service instant with more than 4 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp, has the Web and Desktop versions and then we will explain what are the differences of each one.

WhatsApp is an instant messaging platform that currently has two versions, which are: Web and Desktop (desktop), the first one you can use from Google Chrome or any other browser, while the second, it is a program that you install in a PC or laptop.

As you may remember, WhatsApp Web arrived in 2015, years later the company created the Desktop version.

So, if the user was using a computer or laptop and received a message through this application, he no longer had the need to manipulate the mobile, since he could answer the chats from his preferred browser or through the program he had installed.

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN WHATSAPP WEB AND DESKTOP

It should be noted that to access WhatsApp Web you have to in the Google address bar the following https://web.whatsapp.com/. Then scan the QR code and voila, you will have already entered.

To access WhatsApp Desktop, you must first download the program through the following link https://www.whatsapp.com/download. Then, choose if your PC or laptop is a Windows x64, Windows x86 or Mac OS X. The file weighs 130 MB and you must also scan a QR code.

APPEARANCE AND FUNCTIONALITY

It is important to note that in aesthetics or appearance they are practically the same, the only thing that changes is that in the Desktop version the New Chat function is represented by the plus sign (+), while WhatsApp Web has the icon of a conversation for this tool.

In terms of functionality, both have keyboard shortcuts that save you a lot of time, however, in WhatsApp Desktop it is more complete, since it will additionally allow you to change the reading status of messages, move between conversations, silence them, increase or slow down the voice message and archive a chat.

Both indicate the number of unread messages, one in the taskbar (Desktop) and the other as a tab in the browser (Web).

WhatsApp Web allows you to open it on tablets, mobiles, computers or laptops, while the Desktop version only on PCs or laptops.

Another point in favor of WhatsApp Desktop is that the company has been working on an update so that it can “Configure privacy” through this version, something that is only possible on mobile phones, although it is likely that the tool will also reach WhatsApp Web , as this is done as a advance to officially launch the Multi-Device mode.

The desktop program may be more complete, however, it is not better, since if you want to use WhatsApp on a computer other than yours, it is likely that it is not installed or that the equipment is not compatible due to its age , forcing you to use WhatsApp Web, therefore, the best is the one that suits your needs.