10/15/2021 at 02:10 CEST

EUROLEAGUE: AS Monaco vs Barça

Barcelona visit the court of a rival who has never been measured in his long career. We are talking about a debutant in the Euroleague like AS Monaco, who this past Wednesday put Real Madrid on the ropes after being able to overcome 25 points at the Palacio de los Deportes. Luckily for the whites, the blood did not reach the river, but the boys from the Principality showed their credentials with a Mike James who left the play of the day with a triple from midfield looking to take a free kick.

Despite these events, Barcelona leaves as the top favorite to emerge victorious from their visit by paying quota [1.30]. The culés expect a match where they can loosen their hair a bit after a very defensive duel against Olympiakos and, therefore, we recommend betting that the match will see more than 155 points on the scoreboard at [1.88]. Barça is the best scoring team in the competition with an average of 85 goals.

EUROLEAGUE: Real Madrid vs Panathinaikos

For its part, Real Madrid receive a Panathinaikos who comes in with a balance of 1-2 and who loses many integers away from home. The Greeks edged victory over Baskonia on Wednesday, but were unable to close out a match they had made. Nedovic is the main star of a team that will be successful in getting into the Play-Offs this season. Without a doubt, the greens are far from being the team that dominated the continent thanks to Obradovic.

Madrid knows it and will try not to do anything stupid by paying for its victory in installments [1.10]. After the drama against Monaco, Laso’s boys will try to come out much more aware for a match that should be more even than it seems. The Greeks forced two overtimes last year and Olympiakos recently beat Madrid. We believe that recommending that Panathinaikos lose by less than 13 points is a good option to [1.88]. Let no one forget that Madrid likes to take naps during games.

Remember that you can watch this game and all of the Euroleague for free on the website and in the Betfair app just by being a customer. You have the fourth day of the best basketball in the Old Continent at your disposal. Let's enjoy the magic of basketball.