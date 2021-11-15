Finance for Non-Financial

The older population needs training to overcome the fear of managing finances through the internet.

Life overflows us. Those of us who are already of a more or less confessable age could experience last night the vertigo of paying the bar bill with a mobile phone and at the same time remember (not so long ago) a finances in which all the cashiers were flesh and blood and checking accounts were manifested on crisp paper cards. Despite how endearing the latter may be to us, the former is an obvious … and inevitable advance. There is no choice but to upgrade and open the door to digital banking. It is never too late to learn: as that ad said, the years do not weigh, the kilos weigh … in this case of prejudices and fears.

Worth. Jos Miguel Lorente Ayala, Director of Institutions of Banco Santander in the Valencian Community and Murcia, highlights among the advantages of the digitization of financial products and services the “being able to carry out operations at any time and anywhere” and the “better conditions than in traditional banking , for example, in the chapter of commissions “, in addition to” the aid in the management of the personal finances “.

On the other side of the coin appears “the insecurity that can produce in the older population not accustomed to working with computers or mobile phones, which can produce pockets of digital financial exclusion”. To combat this looming possibility and maximize those advantages, Lorente has participated as a voluntary trainer of the entity in the course “Digital financial literacy for older adults”, of the project DEFINE for financial education, co-financed by the EU Erasmus + Program and to which Banco Santander has joined thanks to an agreement with the University of Alicante.

The moment, moreover, seems especially propitious. As Lorente explains, the coronavirus has accelerated the process even more. Many of those attending the workshop in which Lorente participated “came to digital banking forced by the pandemic and by their children and relatives, who recommended them not to go out to carry out banking procedures and downloaded the mobile apps and websites in the mobile phone and the computer, respectively. ” In general, although the majority already had contact with digital banking, “they were basic users, they did not know much of its functionalities”.

The experience in these cases is especially difficult “in those older people who have had no or minimal contact with technology, it is not easy for them to use the online service and, furthermore, they do not feel that it meets their needs. It is a gradual process , which they must start accompanied by someone who will help them, so that they can acquire the skills and confidence with which to confront this process safely. digital banking is safe, as clients they have to observe certain security standards, for example, the creation of solid keys and their custody “.

Managing your money in a strange setting creates stress. Lorente could feel “the fear of making a mistake and carrying out a transaction that would harm them financially. Trust has always been something absolutely necessary in the banking sector and in finance in general. Furthermore, trust in digital banking is linked to the security that it provides. the customer perceives in the online channels, and the continuous news that appears in the press about fraud attempts, undermines it “.

In the course, he explains, the seniors have been trained and advised on the main security gaps, such as “downloading fraudulent web pages, phishing-type attacks, requesting bank details through fake emails, or receiving emails. Electronic Files with Attachments Containing Viruses That Cause Malware Downloads “. This last practice, remembers Lorente, also known as data hijacking, resulted in a particularly endearing scene in the workshop, when one of the students compared it to the kidnapping of a granddaughter.

In addition to losing fears and gaining confidence, the attendees are also discovering new horizons. “Especially significant is the success it has had Bizum in Spain in a very short period of time, it already has 18 million active users in all age groups, and the senior population group has notably increased its use. “And among what is to come,” and all alternative means of payment will continue to grow, those related to mobile devices such as mobile phones or watches, and payment with electronic purses “.

Lorente maintains that the best way to dare to dive into this new panorama is to “spend time individually to discover and learn about the apps in depth, gradually using them to gain confidence in handling them.” Among what they were discovering in the workshop, Lorente remembers that “they liked the functionality, which they did not know, of temporarily turning off the card when they could not find them and they were not sure they had lost them, saving themselves from canceling them in case they finally ended up finding it.”

Little tricks that are framed in a great ambition. “Financial inclusion contributes directly to seven of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030”, Lorente recalls, “and at the moment, digitization is also at the center of these policies. Everything to achieve let no one be left behind. “

