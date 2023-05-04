digital media are gaining strength, according to a recent survey

The numbers are compelling: 48% of people under the age of 42 spend more time socializing online than face-to-face, off-screen. It is the result of a survey conducted by Deloitte and published this month.

The study is titled Digital Media Trends, and further suggests that traditional TV shows and movies are gradually declining in the face of new forms of entertainment.

The survey was carried out with 2,020 users in the United States, in November 2022. It is the 17th edition carried out by Deloitte’s Department of Technology, Media and Telecommunications.

Online experiences increase

According to the study, one-third (32%) of consumers see online experiences as meaningful substitutes for in-person interactions. Bottom line: That share rises to 48% when the focus is on Generation Z (born 1997-2009) and Millennials (1983-1996).

40% of those surveyed socialize more in video games than offline.

It’s just going to the numbers and verifying what we see every day: personal interaction, face to face, without a screen in between, is decreasing over time.

48% of people under the age of 42 spend more time socializing online than away from the screen Generic Image

And not only because we come from a pandemic where the general rule was to isolate, but the outings have decreased and the online options for interaction are increasing more and more.

Steven Vaughan-Nichols, editor of ZDNet, explains that “those born after 1981, the usual dividing line between Generation X and Millennials, are much more inclined to live their lives online.”

“For example, more than a third of Gen Z and Millennial gamers feel better about themselves when they play. The younger cohort has grown up with smartphones and always connected to the Internet”, emphasizes the editor.

The Value of User Generated Content, According to Digital Media Survey

In addition to the Deloitte survey, younger generations are increasingly turning to User Generated Content (UGC), which relies on unpaid contributors, rather than traditional media professionals. , and video games.

The goal: to find satisfaction, value and personal meaning.

Content generator in social networks Generic image

Thus, video games, music and social network content spread by non-professionals is increasingly valued by the younger generations.

It is not the same for the group to read a book by an academic or see an expert’s report than to enjoy the experience of an influencer on TikTok or Instagram, to go to both extremes.

“Video games and User-Generated Content can offer more interaction, socialization, and utility,” says Jana Arbanas, vice president at Deloitte. “Its popularity among the younger generations could potentially transform the media and entertainment industry.”

If you want to know more about the results of the Digital Media Trends survey, carried out by Deloitte, you can enter In the following link.