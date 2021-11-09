11/09/2021 at 15:21 CET

Maria Refojos

Consumers have changed their payment behavior in recent years, embracing the digital realm to make their purchases in physical establishments. Contactless cards, but also the mobile phone and even the watch (as long as it is smart or smartwatch), have been displacing cash in a trend that has accelerated with the help of covid-19.

A priori, this is explained because this type of tool allows incorporating the debit or credit card from the financial institution of the individual, or that of the establishment itself (supermarkets, shopping centers and other businesses offer this type of plastics), to the mobile device. And in this way it is possible to carry out the transaction without contact with the store’s POS: it is enough to bring the mobile or smartwatch closer to the terminal and authenticate the purchase with the fingerprint or with what the app requests.

For months, in the harshest moments of the pandemic and mobility restrictions, “mobile consumption increased exponentially, putting aside cash for fear of handling it, and favoring the use of alternative means of payment, “he says. Roberto Monge, COO of Telecoming, a Spanish company specialized in developing digital services monetization technology. In response, many companies had to strengthen their online payment tools and channels to mitigate the drop in demand.

In addition to the factors associated with the health crisis, the change in habits is being driven by the significant decrease in access points to cash. According to a report by the Bank of Spain, at the end of 2020 the number of bank branches had decreased by about 50% compared to 2008, while the total number of ATMs it has been reduced by 20%.

An evolution that has led Spain to position itself as the third country in Europe with the highest number of contactless payments, behind UK and France. Specifically, the analysis carried out by Telecoming estimates that this year a total of 2,594 million contactless payments will be made in Spain through smartphones, cards and wearables, for a value of 41,862 million euros.

The projections prepared by this company, with data from Juniper Research, anticipate that this type of transaction will grow at an annual rate of 10% among Spanish citizens, while progress in the whole of Europe will be somewhat more intense, since it is expected an average annual rate of 17%. With the horizon set in 2026, in Spain the volume of operations would exceed 4,228 million payments, 62.9% more than in 2021, and the amount would reach 63,974 million euros.

More than twice as many users

Regarding the number of users, this report foresees a rebound from the 14 million people who currently use different mobile payment applications to make their purchases, to the 31 million in 2026, which would mean more than doubling this customer base.

The “big increase in mobile payment volumes (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay)” over the next five years will be the “main driver” of this growth, says Roberto Monge.

Because analyzing payment services, the report states that in 2021 the HCE Wallet technology (Host Card Emulation), which connects the user’s credit or debit card with the bank servers, is the one with the most users, with a total of 6 million. Behind would be Apple Pay and Google Pay, with 3 million users, respectively, and Samsung Pay, with 2 million.

However, by 2026, the situation will change: the Telecoming report indicates that Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay will triple the volume of users and they will agglutinate 93% of the total, to the detriment of HCE Wallet, which would decrease its user base to 2 million.

Based on total transactions, it is cards that lead in contactless payments, with a total of 2,136 million transactions in 2021 in Spain, compared to 459 million transactions via mobile. All in all, the company’s forecast predicts that the mobile format will skyrocket to 1,161 million transactions in 2026, with a volume of 15,195 million euros.

In addition, it indicates that in 2023 100% of bank cards will be contactless and there will be in circulation 76 million cards without contact in Spain, and that the average cost per purchase with a contactless card will remain around 17 euros in the coming years.

“Technology has shaped new consumer habits in which contactless payment is increasingly integrated”

The digital gap

“It is a fact that technology has shaped new consumer habits in which contactless payment is increasingly integrated “, assures the director of operations of Telecoming. However, this expert rules out that it is possible to speak of the disappearance of cash and that, even, “digitization is more likely to make plastic disappear sooner than cash.” “Do not forget that there is a real gap of unbanked groups such as the youngest, or the so-called silver generations, which have not yet been integrated into the digital economy “, he points out.

This digital divide is one of the concerns that the credit management company also warns about Intrum, which considers that a complete transition towards digital money and payments could have negative consequences such as “increased social exclusion”. And, along with this, others such as “the increase in cybercrime, overspending or, in the case of companies, a greater threat to retailers.”

As prevention, Monge proposes to work “in two lines”. In the first place, the manager talks about promoting technological and financial education to all groups, “so that they understand the risks and opportunities that the digital payments ecosystem brings with it“Secondly, it proposes” to develop inclusive payment methods “, taking advantage of the fact that mobile penetration in Spain is one of the highest in Europe.” I am convinced that, if both developers, regulators and businesses work along these lines, we will achieve it. “, he concludes.