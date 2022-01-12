Christian teruel

@Chris_Le_Gabach

There are countless occasions that we have heard fighters say that they have been fighting since they were born. However, few like Dillian whyte they can state this literally. And it is that the heavyweight and his mother had to deal with a storm caused by a hurricane in his native Jamaica, which tore off the roof of his house in the middle of childbirth. His mother, from whom he possibly inherited the fighting character, managed to shelter under a table to finish giving birth to the future boxer.

To build a better future for her family, Whyte’s mother emigrated to London, leaving him in the care of different families, communicating with her mother with few phone calls and letters that she couldn’t read because she didn’t know. Because Whyte had no time for studies. The money that came from the British capital was not enough or was lost in the pockets of those families who took care of it. So he had to make a living on the beach by collecting Fanta and Coca-Cola bottles that he later sold for recycling. Getting just enough to buy a few trinkets, as affordable as he could afford. And that when it arrived. Because if he didn’t, he could go days without eating.

After so much hardship, at the age of twelve, he embarked on the trip to south London and the reunion with his mother, far from being as romantic as the end of the anime series Marco, was just climbing one more step of difficulty and new problems. His Jamaican accent and his way of speaking, added to the pints, make him the object of ridicule and abuse. And that’s where Whyte’s first physical battles begin. And it is that, in the Brixton of the time, if you are lamb, the pack of wolves will eat you, and Whyte had to become one to fight them.

This led him to get into the world of bands, very common in London, especially in those times, something that many young people like him only do to be able to fit into a group. That introduces him into a spiral of urban wars, violence and risk for life. However, for Dillian that was not enough muddle, so his reality was complicated by becoming a 13-year-old teen parent.

During his gangsta time, Whyte endured what is truly a gangsta life that your favorite rapper boasts so much about but hasn’t actually lived. And is that the Dillian, apart from his records in fights, has another more rugged. In it, he has a kidnapping, stabbing and even being shot. One of the times, he was even hit by a bullet in the leg, which he pulled out and healed. Too much trouble going to the hospital. At the time, he thought that being in gang warfare and being in prison was cool, but as he himself would also admit, that’s silly. And well he had the opportunity to find out when he had to go through the prison while awaiting a trial for a cause that required twenty years.

Faced with such brown and his mother’s tears as he watched everything that fought for her son’s sake go down the drain, Whyte reconsidered his lifestyle. He started boxing and kickboxing, something that helped him channel his anger and aggression, while moonlighting to get ahead. And he did well because he became British heavyweight champion in kickboxing twice and went on to accumulate a record of 20-1 in K1.

In 2009 he switched to boxing where in his first amateur fight he threw in the first round and then won the fight against a certain Anthony Joshua. After some fights in which he even left a rival in a coma after knocking him out, a dispute with the ABA forces him to turn professional in 2011, claiming his past in kickboxing. In 2012, he was suspended for two years for testing positive for a prohibited substance: methylhexaneamine (MHA). He claims it was wrongly taken with a nutritional supplement. He appealed a year later, the sanction being maintained despite the fact that the court ruled in his favor.

Then, what we all know: his wars with Joshua (this time professionally), Chisora ​​(twice), Parker, another positive from which he was successful because test B was not found, the defeat by knockout and subsequent revenge with Povetkin … And After a thousand days as a contender for the WBC belt and another thousand lawsuits with the same organization for failing to fulfill his mandatory candidate status, it seems that his opportunity against Tyson Fury arrives. If the negotiations of the exchange are resolved, the antagonistic promoters agree (Eddie Hearn on the part of Whyte and Bob Arum and Frank Warren on the part of Fury), the venue and date are scheduled and if the pandemic allows it. Like Sisyphus, we’ll see if this time the son of the storm reaches the top of the mountain after a long and winding road or must you start from the beginning.