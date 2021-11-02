11/02/2021 at 4:58 PM CET

Sergi Barjuan’s FC Barcelona faces Dinamo Kiev at home on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stage in one of the most momentous matches of the 2021/22 season. The Ukrainian team is one of the favorite rivals for the Catalan team: he has five consecutive victories in the maximum continental competition and has won all his direct duels in the 21st century.

The azulgranas, who They arrive with many doubts after not passing the draw against Alavés in the last day of LaLiga, they have the measure taken of Mircea Lucescu’s team: they have won all their duels since 2009 and have signed two victories with two clean sheets in the last two games. They already coincided last season in the group stage, where the then team led by Ronald Koeman ended the two games with six points out of six possible: 0-4 at NSK Olimpisky and 2-1 at Camp Nou.

The Catalan team needs a victory against a rival that historically has done especially well: in their 13 direct confrontations, they have only lost three times (0-4 and 3-0 in 1997/98 and 3-1 in 1993/94). In fact, the precedents endorse the now team led by Sergi Barjuan: have only lost twice on the road in a total of five games.

Round of 16, the great short-term goal

The culé team visits Dinamo Kiev with the sole objective of achieving the three points and continuing with real options to qualify for the next round in the UEFA Champions League. After being thrashed in the first two days against Bayern (0-3) and Benfica (3-0), the two meetings against the Ukrainian team are vital for the club’s aspirations: signing six points out of six possible in the next few days can be vital to seal the ticket to the round of 16.

They do not arrive precisely at the best moment of the season: they add three consecutive games without winning and have only achieved three victories in the last 11 official games. Already without Ronald Koeman on the bench, ceased after the unexpected defeat at the Vallecas Stadium, The team faces two key games against Dinamo Kiev and Celta de Vigo (both away) before the third national team break and the more than likely arrival of Xavi Hernández at the Camp Nou.