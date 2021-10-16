10/16/2021 at 6:56 PM CEST

.

The Dynamo Kiev responded to the rout of their pursuer, Shakhtar Donetsk, with a firm victory in Lviv (1-4) to maintain the leadership of the Ukrainian League before visiting the Camp Nou to face Barcelona in the Champions League.

LVI

DKV

Lviv

Kostyk; Zozulia, Leca, Dovgiy; Nich (Álvaro 46 ‘), Yakymets, Politylo (China 46’), Brikner, Cirjak (Sorokin 80 ‘); Antwi and Hryso (Remenyak 61 ‘).

Dynamo Kiev

Bushchan; Kedziora, Tymchyk, Syrota (Shabanov 75 ‘), Mykolenko (Karavaev 46’); Carlos de Pena (Vitinho 46 ‘), Shepeliev, Andriyevskiy, Buyalskyi; Supryaga (Garmash 41 ‘) and Tsygankov (Verbic 74’).

Goals

1-0 M.36 Cirjak, 1-1 M.38 Buyalskyi, 1-2 M.45 Tsygankov, 1-3 M.58 Garmash and 1-4 M.83 Zozulia (PP).

Referee

Kateryna Monzul. TA: Brikner (82 ‘) / Mykolenko (35’), Carlos de Pena (42 ‘) and Vitinho (87’).

Incidents

League match played at the Arena Lviv stadium.

The set of Mircea Lucescu he overlooked the pressure that Shakhtar put on him in the race for the lead. The Donetsk team thrashed Zorya (6-1) on Friday and Dinamo did not fail in their commitment on matchday 11. The Kiev side maintains a three-point advantage.

The clash played at the Arena Lviv accelerated after half an hour when the Croatian Frane Cirjak He put the visitors ahead by converting a penalty.

Lviv drew three minutes later through Vitaliy Buyalskyy after receiving a ball from Vitali Mykolenko. But in the added time before the break, Viktor Tsygankov put Dinamo Kiev ahead again when they took advantage of a cross from Volodymyr Shepelev.

The game was resolved at game time with the appearance of Denys Garmash scored by the third, to pass Tsygankov and also signed the quarter to six from the end.

Dinamo Kiev, the only undefeated in the Ukrainian League, consolidates the leadership with three points of income compared to Shakhtar.