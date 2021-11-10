Finally, one of the best awards in the music industry will be held in Mexico, it is the 2021 Radio Awards, which will be next November 10, and it is about crowning the best of the Mexican regional.

Related news

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that they will be held in Mexico, as they will normally be held in the US, and will be broadcast through Azteca UNO, in the United States by Estrella TV and in Latin America by the Mundo de Azteca Internacional signal.

Like all gala awards, these 2021 Radio Awards will be held at the Expo Santa Fe Forum, located in the Aztec Capital, and promises to be one of the great events held in Mexico.

It should be noted that in the words of its host: The gala rewards the most influential artists of the moment and most popular of the last months of the Mexican regional.

For the first time the gala will be in Mexico. Photo: IG / azteca

But without a doubt, everything indicates that the stars at night will be the Aguilar Dynasty, because on more than one occasion they will be the protagonists of the night, and a few other surprises.

Los Aguilar shine at the 2021 Radio Awards

According to the organizers and the same artists who have confirmed their attendance, everything indicates that this 2021, the fantastic gala will put more than one on the edge of the seat, as it will be full of thousands of surprises.

One of the most anticipated is the tribute that will be paid to the Charro de Huentitn, Vicente Fernndez, who is recovering, according to the statements published by his relatives and the medical staff.

Leonardo to be part of the tribute to Don Chente. Photo: IG / leonardoaguilaroficial

And this is where one of the Aguilar, Leonardo, will appear, as he will share stages with the greatest exponents of Mexican regional music to honor the greatest of ranchera music.

In addition to that, recognition will be given to the trajectory of two of the greatest exponents of Mexican vernacular music, the leader of the famous musical family, Pepe Aguilar, and the teacher, Aida Cuevas.

To be recognized the career of the leader of the Aguilar. Photo: IG / pepeaguilaroficial

On the other hand, the one who has also been placed as the favorite of the night is the youngest of the family, ngela Aguilar, who heads the list of nominations next to Grupo Firme.

The 18-year-old singer is nominated for five categories, and everything seems to indicate that she will take the five statuettes, which are:

Artist of the Year Female Artist of the Year Mariachi Song of the Year Collaboration of the Year Latin Pride Award

ngela is running as the favorite of the night. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

And it is that on more than one occasion, the singer and influencer has shared how proud she is of her Mexican roots, despite having been born on the other side of the border, since she has become an entire institution of the Mexican regional in her short time. age.

It has been through her social networks, where the star has interpreted of successes like Llorona, has shared each of the award-winning essays in the ceremony, since she and her family are already in Mexico City.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.