Since her controversial participation in the Telemundo reality show, “La casa de los celebrities”, Alicia Machado has won the hearts of thousands of fans who led her to also be crowned the winner.

And it is that its transparency and authenticity made it always one of the favorites for people to become a winner and take an amount of 200 thousand dollars.

At more than 40 years of age, the Venezuelan-born star is still one of the former beauty queens that is still in the hearts of the public, but now, a young woman snatched the spotlight and it is her daughter Dinorah.

The famous star of “MasterChef Celebrity” celebrated her 45th birthday a few days ago in the company of her daughter, who proved that she has inherited the best genes of the Venezuelan.

The former Miss Universe shared through her social networks how she celebrated her birthday in the company of her young 13-year-old daughter.

The girl has been by her famous mother's side at all times.

mamissolasoficial

It is worth mentioning that the young woman has always tried to stay out of social networks, but she has accompanied her mother to some red carpets, but she had not been seen for some time.

It was on her 45th birthday a few days ago, when the actress also shared some images of her daughter and her while they were at a breakfast for her birthday.

The Machado girls had lunch alone on the beaches of Miami, Florida, where they shared a photo together and Alicia dedicated a few words of thanks to life and little Dinorah.

“With my friend my daughter and my princess ?? Without you nothing would make sense! My light ?? I love you daughter thank you for being part of my life! Happy birthday ???? take ! Mother and daughter lunch ??! ”, Wrote the beauty queen.

The young woman has shown that every time she looks like her mother.

official machado

It should be noted that in the images, the young woman was seen as very casual with a rebellious touch very attached to the stage she is going through.

The young woman wore denim shorts with fishnet stockings and black boots, as well as a Nirvana T-shirt and a long sweater.

In the style of every adolescent, the young woman wore a casual makeup, with black shadows and short hair in the style of Angela Aguilar with sunglasses on her head.

Who is Dinorah Valentina, the daughter of Alicia Machado?

The young woman was born on June 25, 2008, and is the daughter of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado and businessman Rafael Hernández Linares, and the star has not shared what the relationship between him and the girl is like.

“My daughter is legally mine, my daughter is an American citizen and in this country I have all the rights to be a single mother, in every sense of the word.”

The young woman's father has never been present in Dinorah's life.

official machado

Since the young woman was born, Alicia has focused her energy on her work and her daughter, since she always shares several moments of the two together.

Apparently the young woman has an interest in following in her mother’s footsteps, but also making a name for herself, since at her age she already has her own business.

For two years, the girl began selling lemonade, with the sole purpose of earning extra money at the age of 11, but for now she continues with her studies in the United States.

Together they enjoyed the triumph of the Venezuelan in "The House of the Famous."

official machado

