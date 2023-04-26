Dinosaurs would rule the world if Cretaceous asteroid hit 30 seconds later: study

If the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs and other species had arrived just half a minute later just off the coast of Mexico during the Cretaceous, it would have struck somewhere in the Atlantic or Pacific, so T-Rex and company were Earth rulers and humans would not exist.

As explained by a study cited in PopSciin any of the oceans the impact would have caused some huge and fatal waves, but it would not have killed all the dinosaurs.

These new findings came to light in a BBC documentary, “The Day the Dinosaurs Died.” In 2016, geophysicists Jo Morgan of Imperial College London and Sean Gulick of the University of Texas drilled deep to the ocean floor to find out more about the impact.

Scientists have been analyzing the samples they brought back ever since. The Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in March 2017 featured multiple presentations from the team, but surprisingly, the news didn’t really spread until their findings hit mainstream television.

With dinosaurs, we would not exist

One of the leading theories for the mass extinction of non-avian dinosaurs is that there was at least one mass impact event that caused a series of catastrophic outcomes that devastated the larger flora and fauna. But it happened 66 million years ago.

The Chicxulub crater off the coast of Mexico dates to that same time, so the timelines match, but it’s still situational data. And the impact theory is not the only one out there. Not all paleontologists agree that the crater is responsible for the mass extinction, although the data strongly supports the impact theory.

Chicxulub crater

So, assuming that there was in fact a huge impact that killed off most of the dinosaurs, the meteorite responsible struck near the Yucatan Peninsula, where it was able to kick up vaporized rock dust and sulfur dioxide.

Many feathered dinosaurs were killed by the explosive force of the asteroid hurtling towards them, equivalent to about ten billion nuclear bombs the size of Hiroshima, but many of them were also later killed by global cooling caused by sulfur dioxide.

Fortunately the mass extinction happened, because with the dinosaurs out of our way we were able to reproduce as a species. With them, we would not exist.